DIFD AUTO is pioneering the future of payment by launching XRP and DOGE car purchase services, offering limited-time discounts of up to 30% on bulk purchases.

London, UK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DIFD AUTO, a leading global wholesale car platform, has officially announced the launch of cryptocurrency payments, bringing a brand new car buying experience to car owners worldwide. This move not only marks DIFD AUTO's innovative upgrade in the car trading market, but also provides consumers with a more convenient and secure payment method, embracing the trend of digitalization in modern car transactions.



As cryptocurrency becomes a major force in the global payment landscape, DIFD AUTO is keeping pace with technological trends and actively responding to market demand, integrating this cutting-edge payment method into its platform for the first time. Consumers can now directly purchase a wide range of luxury cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, and more using major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). Whether purchasing a new Mercedes-Benz, BMW, or luxury sports car, users can enjoy the convenience and security of digital currency payments.



A DIFD AUTO spokesperson stated, "We are committed to providing a safe, convenient, and efficient car-buying experience for our customers worldwide. By introducing cryptocurrency payments, we not only provide an innovative platform for future technology-driven payment methods, but also offer a new car-buying channel for the growing number of cryptocurrency holders."



Advantages of Cryptocurrency Payments



Convenient Global Payments: Consumers can pay with cryptocurrency wherever they are, breaking the geographical limitations of traditional currency payments.



High Security: Cryptocurrency payments are based on blockchain technology, ensuring transaction security and preventing potential fraud in traditional payments.



Efficient and Convenient: Cryptocurrency payments are fast and convenient, reducing bank transfer and intermediary fees, and streamlining the car-buying process.



Limited-Time Business Partner and Bulk Purchase Offers



To reward our global customers, DIFD AUTO is offering a limited-time bulk purchase offer. All bulk purchase customers and long-term partners can enjoy a limited-time discount of up to 30%. This offer is available to businesses and dealers worldwide. DIFD AUTO will also offer more competitive pricing and exclusive services to customers who purchase in bulk.



Business partners will enjoy the following special benefits:



Exclusive Purchase Discounts: Bulk buyers can enjoy discounts of up to 30%, and large wholesale orders and long-term partners can enjoy personalized pricing.



Customized Services: Bulk buyers will receive dedicated logistics and after-sales support, ensuring fast delivery and high-quality service.



Long-Term Partner Rewards: DIFD AUTO provides long-term partners with priority ordering and regular market analysis reports to help them optimize their purchasing decisions.



DIFD AUTO currently supports several major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and USDT. Users can freely choose their preferred cryptocurrency for payment. The launch of this payment method marks DIFD AUTO's innovation in the automotive industry, providing global consumers with a new car purchasing option.



DIFD AUTO is a leading global car wholesale platform, dedicated to providing diversified car purchasing solutions to customers worldwide through an efficient and secure cross-border transaction system. Whether purchasing a luxury sedan or customizing your vehicle to your exact specifications, DIFD AUTO offers consumers an unparalleled shopping experience.



With the rapid growth of cryptocurrency, DIFD AUTO's introduction of this cryptocurrency payment method will lay the foundation for the digital transformation of the global automotive industry and usher in a new era of automotive transactions. Furthermore, by offering business partnerships and volume discounts, DIFD AUTO further deepens its ties with global partners, laying a solid foundation for future growth.

