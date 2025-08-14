Toll Brothers Announces Breton Hill Community Coming Soon to Bucks County, Pennsylvania

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Bucks County community, Breton Hill by Toll Brothers, is coming soon to Warwick Township, Pennsylvania. Site work is underway, and the community is expected to open for sale in late 2025.

Located in sought-after Warwick Township within a private setting, Breton Hill by Toll Brothers will be an elegant enclave of only 13 new single-family homes, within the esteemed Central Bucks School District. Home designs range from 3,677 to 5,210+ square feet with 4 to 6 bedrooms, 3.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Floor plans feature modern, open-concept designs with side-entry garages, and the option to personalize through the Toll Brothers Design Studio experience. Spacious home sites range in size from a half-acre up to one acre with open views. Pricing is anticipated to start at $1.6 million.





“Our new Breton Hill by Toll Brothers community represents the epitome of luxury living, with an exceptional combination of sophisticated design, personalized options, modern amenities, and a prime location in Warwick Township, within the top-rated Central Bucks School District,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. In addition, a select number of move-in ready homes will be available for delivery in time for the 2026/2027 school year.

The community is located on Stony Road in Warwick Township, just minutes from shopping, dining, local parks, and main commuter routes including the Pennsylvania Turnpike, Route 611, and Route 263.

For more information or to join the interest list for Breton Hill by Toll Brothers, home shoppers are invited to call (855) 872-8205 or visit TollBrothers.com/PA.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

