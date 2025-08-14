Root, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Root, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROOT), a leading technology company powering insurance solutions and the parent company of Root Insurance, today announced that it will participate in three upcoming investor conferences in New York City and virtually.

Alex Timm, Root’s Founder & Chief Executive Officer, and Megan Binkley, Root’s Chief Financial Officer, will have a presence at the following conferences:

KBW Insurance Conference on Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Barclays 23rd Annual Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Oppenheimer Virtual Insurance Conference on Thursday, September 25, 2025



While there will be no Company presentations, Root, Inc. will host one-on-one and group meetings with institutional investors at the conferences. The investor material to be used in the meetings can be found on the home page of Root’s Investor Relations website at ir.joinroot.com .

