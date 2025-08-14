Range Impact Reports 2Q 2025 Financial Results

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Range Impact, Inc. (OTCQB: RNGE) (“Range Impact” or the “Company”), a public impact investing company dedicated to acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing mine sites in Appalachia, reports its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Range Impact’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 14, 2025 and is available for viewing at https://rangeimpact.com/investors/. Since the information provided in this press release is limited to selected financial and operational information, shareholders and interested parties are encouraged to read the Company’s full Form 10-Q available on its website.

Michael Cavanaugh, Range Impact’s CEO, states, “Our second quarter results highlight the continued execution of our strategy to build multiple streams of recurring revenue, reduce fixed costs and debt, and use available cash to actively reclaim the Fola Mine Complex acquired earlier in the year.” Cavanaugh added, “During the quarter, our team accomplished several important initial goals tied to the repurposing of the Fola Mine Complex, and we believe significant momentum is being built to achieve our long-term goal of converting this once abandoned mine site into a mixed-use complex with multiple sources of revenue and good paying jobs for the community.”

Business and Financial Highlights of the 2025 Second Quarter

Sold three non-core mining permits at the Fola Mine Complex to a third-party purchaser, which reduced the Company’s reclamation obligations by $1,244,560 and generated a transaction advisory fee of $800,000 for a total value to the Company of over $2.0 million

Acquired two additional mining permits at the Fola Mine Complex and assumed an associated coal royalty agreement with a well-capitalized and experienced mining operator, which is expected to result in several years of additional surface mining and royalty payments

Finalized the execution and assignment to the Company of a new underground metallurgical coal royalty agreement with a large public coal company at the Fola Mine Complex, which is expected to result in several years of additional underground mining and royalty payments

Continued to make progress with our development partner on our large solar project at the Fola Mine Complex, which is expected to generate a minimum of 25 years of lease revenue beginning in the next few years

Generated Gross Profit of $508,322, which was $504,471 higher than 1Q 2025 and $657,251 higher than 2Q 2024 due to new royalty income, cost reductions, and the transaction advisory fee recorded in 2Q 2025

Divested and returned numerous pieces of non-core equipment and repaid debt of $355,653 resulting in total debt paydowns of $722,143 for the year-to-date period

Continued to streamline the Company’s operations to maximize the amount of free cash flow that can be allocated to reclamation and repurposing efforts at the Fola Mine Complex



About Range Impact, Inc.

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Range Impact is a public company (OTC: RNGE) dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people and the planet through a novel and innovative approach to impact investing. Range Impact owns and operates several complementary operating businesses focused on developing long-term solutions to environmental, social, and health challenges, with a particular focus on acquiring, reclaiming and repurposing mine sites and other undervalued land in economically disadvantaged communities throughout Appalachia. Range Impact takes an opportunistic approach to impact investing by leveraging its competitive advantages and looking at solving old problems in new ways. Range Impact seeks to thoughtfully allocate its capital into strategic opportunities that are expected to make a positive impact on the people-planet ecosystem and generate strong investment returns for its shareholders.

