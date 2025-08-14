Teladoc Health Acquires Telecare, Expanding Access to Specialist and Allied Health Care for Australians in Public and Private Health

MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced it has acquired Telecare, an innovative, Australian tech-enabled provider of specialist and allied health care via virtual delivery.

Telecare operates Australia's leading virtual care clinic and provides software solutions to the healthcare sector. With over 300 virtual specialists in over 30 specialties, supporting both GP-referred appointments as well as providing virtual care services to public hospitals across Australia, Telecare helps reduce patient wait times and increases access to speciality care in underserved areas.

Teladoc Health is the global virtual care leader, with revenues over $2.5 billion in 2024 and nearly 5,000 employees. The company provides access to care for more than 100 million people and its technology enables virtual care across leading hospitals and health systems, including many of the US leading healthcare institutions, the NHS in the United Kingdom, Charité in Germany, as well as the Canadian health system and the French Social Security.

The acquisition supports Teladoc Health's enterprise strategy, which includes expanding its international business. With a 15-year history in Australia, Teladoc Health already provides millions of Australian members access to virtual health services through relationships with insurers and hospitals. Additionally, Teladoc Health has recently deployed innovative virtual care solutions into the Australian hospital market, including a virtual neonatology solution at the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital, and a virtual telesurgery support system with Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service.

"Teladoc Health is improving access to care globally through virtual innovation and technology,” said Carlos Nueno, President of International at Teladoc Health. “We believe joining forces with Telecare will help us advance our mission—especially for those in regional and remote areas—by combining our technological solutions and services to support one of the leading health markets around the world."

“Teladoc Health is uniquely positioned to help accelerate the impact of our mission,” said Michael Wang, co-founder and CEO of Telecare. “We are proud of what we have achieved with Telecare in the Australian health landscape and our ability to help solve access and equity issues in healthcare delivery.”

“We are confident that our hospital partners, patients and providers will greatly benefit from the scale and expanded capabilities that this combination will deliver,” he added.

Telecare will continue to be led by its existing founders and management team and will continue to serve the Australian market under the Telecare brand.

The acquisition closed on August 8, 2025. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed; it is expected to be immaterial to Teladoc Health's financial results for the year.

