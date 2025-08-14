Emerita Resources Announces Concurrent Offering

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT AUTHORIZED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerita Resources Corp. (“Emerita” or the “Company”) (TSXV:EMO) (OTCQB:EMOTF) (FSE:LLJA) is pleased to announce that due to investor demand, the previously announced brokered offering of up to 23,809,500 units of the Company (the “Initial Offering”), is fully subscribed and that the Company is announcing a concurrent non-brokered private placement financing of up to 1,000,000 units (each, a “Unit”) at a price of $1.05 per unit (each, a “Unit”) for gross proceeds of up to $1,050,000 (the “Concurrent Offering” and together with the Initial Offering, the “Offerings”). The aggregate maximum gross proceeds of the Offerings is $26,049,975.

An existing large shareholder of Emerita has agreed to subscribe for the Concurrent Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $1.30 for 24 months following the completion of the Concurrent Offering. The Units pursuant to the Concurrent Offering will be offered to purchasers outside of Canada pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements in Canada available under OSC Rule 72-503 – Distributions Outside Canada and, accordingly, the securities to be issued pursuant to the Concurrent Offering to purchasers outside of Canada are not expected to be subject to a four-month hold period in Canada.

The aggregate net proceeds of the Initial Offering and the Concurrent Offering will be used by the Company to continue the exploration and development work on its Spanish mineral properties as well as general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Concurrent Offering is scheduled to close on or about August 26, 2025 (the “Closing Date”) and is subject to certain conditions, including but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale of securities in the United States.

About Emerita Resources Corp.

Emerita is a natural resource company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Europe, with a primary focus on exploring in Spain. The Company’s corporate office and technical team are based in Sevilla, Spain with an administrative office in Toronto, Canada.

