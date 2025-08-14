Geron Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Geron Corporation ("Geron" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GERN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: info@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants provided investors with material information regarding the anticipated launch and growth potential of Rytelo (imetelstat). Specifically, the Complaint asserts that Defendants repeatedly expressed confidence in Geron’s ability to capitalize on the purportedly significant unmet medical need for the drug and to execute its commercial plan targeting first-line ESA-ineligible patients, while downplaying or minimizing risks associated with the weekly monitoring requirements for Rytelo, as well as the potential impacts of seasonality and competition on the drug’s sales.

