LGI Homes Introduces 17 New Floor Plans Across Minneapolis Area Communities

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) is excited to announce the addition of 17 new floor plans now available across four of its Minneapolis-area communities: Cambridge Cove, Meadows North, Parkside, and Triplett Farms. This wide-ranging lineup provides homebuyers with a wider selection of thoughtfully designed homes that combine modern features, spacious layouts and incredible value.

"We're excited and proud to introduce our newest lineup of floor plans, designed with the modern homeowner in mind. These homes reflect our continued commitment to affordability, while offering the space, style, and features our buyers want most,” said Johnathan Welch, Vice President of Operations for Minnesota. “From three-car garages and cozy fireplaces to quartz countertops and refreshed exterior colors, these new homes deliver more of what homebuyers are looking for, without compromise."

At Cambridge Cove in Cambridge, ten new floor plans have been added. Seven of these homes are two-story plans, while three are single-story. These beautiful homes range from around 1,100 to over 2,400 square feet and feature open layouts, spacious kitchens, and large bedrooms. The brand-new Rachel plan, also available at Triplett Farms, is now the largest plan offered in the Minneapolis area. This home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms, making it perfect for growing or multigenerational families.

At Parkside in Clear Lake, LGI has introduced the Becker, a modern two-bedroom townhome with an open-concept layout and low-maintenance exterior. As the smallest floor plan built thus far in Minneapolis, the Becker is ideal for first-time buyers or those looking to downsize without having to sacrifice quality.

At Meadows North in North Branch, homebuyers will now find the Becker, Fox, Hubert, and Mays townhome plans. Each offers two to four bedrooms, flexible living spaces, and upgraded finishes throughout.

Lastly, at Triplett Farms located in Annandale, LGI welcomed six new floor plans including the Rachel, Floyd, Hancock, Henderson, Madden, and Olson. These homes feature two to five bedrooms, large laundry and mud rooms, and beautiful chef-ready kitchens, all within a peaceful, family-friendly setting.

Every new home by LGI Homes in Minneapolis comes equipped with the CompleteHome™ package, which includes stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, luxury plank flooring, professional front yard landscaping, and energy-efficient features. All of this and more are included in the purchase price, so nothing comes at an extra cost to the buyer.

Homes in Minneapolis are move-in ready now, with pricing starting in the $280s. Each community offers quick access to schools, shopping, local parks, commuter routes, and nearby employers. Any of these Minneapolis-area communities are ideal choices for Minneapolis-area buyers seeking space, quality, and convenience.

For more information or to schedule a tour, interested buyers are encouraged to visit LGIHomes.com/Minneapolis.

