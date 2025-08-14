Johnson Fistel Investigates Claims on Behalf of DICK’s Sporting Goods Shareholders as Securities Fraud Class Action Partially Survives Motion to Dismiss

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of DICK's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shareholders against certain of its officers and directors who allegedly breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you have continuously owned DICK's Sporting Goods shares since before May 25, 2022, you have certain legal rights as a shareholder. If you want to learn more, please read below or submit your information at:

On August 12, 2025, the Court partially denied Dick’s Sporting Goods’ motion to dismiss a securities fraud lawsuit, allowing claims that executives misled investors about inventory levels to proceed.

The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: a) demand for products in Dicks Sporting Good's outdoor segment was slowing faster than defendants represented, resulting in excess inventory; (b) the "structural changes" that defendants repeatedly touted, including differentiated products, improved pricing technology, and more efficient clearance channels, did not allow the Company to manage its excess inventory without hurting the Company's profitability; (c) the need to liquidate excess inventory, including in the outdoor segment, would have a materially negative effect on the Company's profitability; and (d) as a result of (a)-(c) above, defendants' statements about the Company's business condition and prospects were materially false and misleading when made.



