Robbins LLP Urges LINE Investors with Large Losses to Contact the Firm for Information About Leading the LINE Securities Fraud Class Action

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all purchasers of Linage, Inc. (NASDAQ: LINE) common stock in or traceable to the registration statement used in connection with the Company's 2024 initial public offering ("IPO"). Lineage is a Maryland REIT focused on temperature-controlled cold-manage facilities.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that Lineage, Inc. (LINE) Misled Investors in Connection with its IPO

According to the complaint, on June 26, 2024, Lineage filed a registration statement for its IPO. The registration statement, however, was false and/or misleading and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, Lineage’s customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Lineage’s customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (ii) Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing Lineage; (iii) Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (iv) as a result, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the registration statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (v) consequently, Lineage’s financial results, business operations, and prospects were materially impaired.

Since the IPO, the price of Lineage stock has fallen to lows near $40 per share. The price of Lineage stock has remained substantially below the IPO price at the time of the filing of the complaint.

What Now: You may be eligible to participate in the class action against Lineage, Inc. Shareholders who want to serve as lead plaintiff for the class must submit their papers with the court by September 30, 2025. The lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, click here .

