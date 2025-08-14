ENOVIX (ENVX) ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Enovix Corporation on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Enovix (ENVX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against Enovix on January 6, 2023 with a Class Period from February 22, 2021, through January 3, 2023. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of Enovix have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

Enovix purports to design, develop, and manufacture silicon-anode lithium-ion batteries using proprietary 3D cell architecture, which Enovix claims allows its batteries to achieve higher energy density. On July 14, 2021, Enovix was officially acquired by Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company (commonly known as a SPAC or blank-check company). Just months before the merger, Enovix received key equipment to establish its first manufacturing line at its “Fab-1” facility in Fremont, California.

The Enovix class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts about Enovix’s revenue and ability to manufacture its proprietary battery technology. For example, as the Enovix class action lawsuit alleges, Fab-1’s supposedly “automated” manufacturing lines were beset by problems that required significant manual intervention to produce batteries. In addition, machines that were meant to yield 550 batteries per hour could only complete around 100.

On November 1, 2022, Enovix announced it realized just $8,000 in revenue for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022. Enovix also revealed that it would be “dialing back” its work on improving existing manufacturing lines to focus on its future manufacturing lines. Additionally, Enovix revealed it anticipated producing fewer than one million batteries in 2023. On this news, Enovix’s stock price declined approximately 44%.

Then, on January 3, 2023, defendant Thurman J. Rogers, Enovix’s Executive Chairman, revealed that Enovix’s second production facility and future manufacturing lines would be delayed by several additional months because of equipment failures. On this news, Enovix’s stock price declined an additional 41%, further damaging investors.

