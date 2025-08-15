Atlanticus Holdings Corporation Announces Pricing of $400 million Senior Notes Offering

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC) (“Atlanticus,” the “Company,” “we” or “our”) today announced that it has successfully priced an offering of $400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 9.750% Senior Notes due 2030 (the “Notes”) to be issued by the Company and guaranteed by certain of its domestic subsidiaries.

The Notes are expected to be issued on August 20, 2025, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes (i) to repay amounts outstanding under its recourse warehouse facilities, (ii) for general corporate purposes, including to fund future acquisitions of portfolios and associated businesses and to fund the partial or full repayment of its 6.125% Senior Notes due 2026 on or prior to maturity and (iii) to pay fees and expenses in connection with the offering.

The Notes and the related guarantees are being offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be “qualified institutional buyers” pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and to certain non-U.S. persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and the related guarantees have not been registered for sale under the Securities Act or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, the Notes, the related guarantees or any other security, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which, or to any persons to whom, such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLC)

Empowering Better Financial Outcomes for Everyday Americans

AtlanticusTM technology enables bank, retail, and healthcare partners to offer more inclusive financial services to everyday Americans through the use of proprietary analytics. We apply the experience gained and infrastructure built from servicing over 20 million customers and over $44 billion in consumer loans over more than 25 years of operating history to support lenders that originate a range of consumer loan products. These products include retail and healthcare private label credit and general purpose credit cards marketed through our omnichannel platform, including retail point-of-sale, healthcare point-of-care, direct mail solicitation, internet-based marketing, and partnerships with third parties. Additionally, through our Auto Finance subsidiary, Atlanticus serves the individual needs of automotive dealers and automotive non-prime financial organizations with multiple financing and service programs.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s current views with respect to the closing of the Notes and the use of proceeds therefrom. You generally can identify these statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “potential,” “continue,” “may,” “seek,” “approximately,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate” or “anticipate” and similar expressions or the negative versions of these words or comparable words, as well as future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “likely” and “could.” These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those risks described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company’s ability to satisfy the conditions to closing the Notes; the Company's ability to retain existing, and attract new, merchant partners and funding sources; changes in market interest rates; increases in loan delinquencies; its ability to operate successfully in a highly regulated industry; the outcome of litigation and regulatory matters; the effect of management changes; cyberattacks and security vulnerabilities in its products and services; and the Company's ability to compete successfully in highly competitive markets. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except to the extent required by federal securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there is no assurance that the events or results suggested by the forward-looking statements will in fact occur, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date to which they refer, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments, except as required by law.

