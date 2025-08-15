24/7 Market News: LIXTE Biotech Advances Precision Oncology Pipeline with First Phase 1B/2 Trial Readout Expected in 2H 2025

Breakthrough Protein Phosphatase 2A inhibitor LB-100 Targets Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and MSS Metastatic Colon Cancer

2H 2025 is shaping up to be a defining year for LIXTE. With a focus on its lead compound LB-100, a first-in-class small molecule inhibitor of protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A), a master regulator of cell signaling and DNA damage response. By inhibiting PP2A, LB-100 sensitizes tumors to DNA-damaging agents, including chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy, LIXTE is targeting high-unmet needs in the $200 billion global oncology market (Grand View Research, 2025 projection). Potential upcoming catalysts in 2025, including a first trial result, position LIXTE as a potential disruptor in resistant cancers, where traditional treatments fail due to limited efficacy and toxicity.

Upcoming Catalysts: Anticipated Trial Results in 2H 2025

1B/2 Trial – Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma (OCCC)

Ovarian clear cell carcinoma is an aggressive and chemoresistant subtype of epithelial ovarian cancer, accounting for ~5–10% of all ovarian malignancies but disproportionately contributing to ovarian cancer mortality.

The Phase 1B/2 study of LB-100 plus the checkpoint inhibitor dostarlimab (GSK) is designed leverage LB-100’s synergistic enhancement of immune checkpoint blockade.

Status: Enrolled, with interim safety completed

Enrolled, with interim safety completed Upcoming Milestone: Preliminary safety and efficacy data expected Q4 2025

Preliminary safety and efficacy data expected Q4 2025 Potential Market Impact: Global OCCC treatment market is projected to exceed $750 million by 2028 due to rising incidence and limited targeted therapies



1B/2 Trial – Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS)

Soft tissue sarcomas are a diverse and difficult-to-treat group of cancers arising from connective tissues. For patients with advanced or metastatic disease, prognosis remains poor.

LIXTE’s Phase 1B/2 study evaluates LB-100 in combination with doxorubicin, the current standard of care, in patients with advanced STS.

Status: Dose escalation completed.

Dose escalation completed. Upcoming Milestone: Safety report Q4 2025

Safety report Q4 2025 Potential Market Impact: The global STS drug market is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2030, driven by the emergence of combination therapies and unmet medical need



1B Trial – Metastatic Microsatellite Stable (MSS) Colon Cancer

MSS colon cancer, representing roughly 85% of metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC), remains unresponsive to checkpoint inhibitors.

LIXTE is conducting a Phase 1B trial assessing the safety and activity of LB-100 in combination with+ atezolizumab (Roche) (an ICI), seeking to overcome immune resistance in this cold tumor type.

Status: Trial open, first patients recruited

Trial open, first patients recruited Potential Market Impact: The global colorectal cancer therapeutics market is expected to surpass $18 billion by 2030, with MSS disease representing the majority of treatment-resistant cases

Platform Potential and Market Opportunity

LIXTE’s strategy of targeting PP2A to potentiate multiple treatment modalities positions LB-100 as a versatile combination agent with broad applicability across solid tumors. The platform’s potential spans oncology subtypes with high unmet need, limited innovation, and growing incidence.

Strong IP Position : Multiple issued and pending patents covering composition, methods of use, and combinations

: Multiple issued and pending patents covering composition, methods of use, and combinations Pipeline Expansion : Additional tumor types and investigator-sponsored studies are under review, including glioblastoma.

: Additional tumor types and investigator-sponsored studies are under review, including glioblastoma. Partnership Potential: Ongoing discussions with academic institutions and biopharma partners for co-development opportunities



About LIXTE Biotechnology Holdings, Inc.

LIXTE is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative cancer therapies targeting the protein phosphatase 2A (PP2A) pathway, a previously underexplored avenue in cancer treatment. The company’s lead compound, LB-100, is a first-in-class PP2A inhibitor that has demonstrated strong preclinical results and early-stage clinical tolerability. LIXTE is currently advancing proof-of-concept trials in Ovarian Clear Cell Carcinoma, Metastatic Colon Cancer, and Advanced Soft Tissue Sarcoma.

More information can be found at: www.lixte.com

