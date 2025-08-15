DigiDrub Launches The Vinci Studio: An AI-Human Platform for On-Demand Content Creation & Digital Marketing

Princeton, NJ, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiDrub, the award-winning global digital agency, has unveiled The Vinci Studio — a next-generation platform combining AI efficiency with human creativity to deliver premium marketing content and campaigns on demand.



Available now at www.thevincistudio.com , the platform enables businesses and individuals worldwide to create professional-grade marketing assets—anytime, anywhere. From brochures, flyers, micro-reels to high-performing social media campaigns across Meta, Google, and LinkedIn; The Vinci Studio is a preferred alternate to the fragmented, gig-style model with an integrated AI-Human workflow, ensuring speed, consistency, and creative excellence.

“The Vinci Studio was built to make world-class marketing accessible for everyone,” said Aninda Bose, Founder & Managing Partner of DigiDrub. “It fuses the speed of AI-stack with the precision of human creativity to deliver campaigns that drive real results in agreeable costs. Many leading retailers and manufacturers will serve as our anchor clients.”

“We wanted to give brands, regardless of size, the ability to access top-tier design thinking at scale,” added Meghla Banerjee, Creative Content Lead at DigiDrub. “The Vinci Studio makes that possible with speed and sophistication. We have incorporated a Machine Learning loop to ensure continuous improvement in our products.”

With a full-service approach, every campaign is guided by data insights and strategic expertise. Program Leads Sanjukta Naha and Aparajita Ganguly emphasize: “Performance is nothing without personalization. The Vinci Studio ensures both.”

Beyond one-off content creation, The Vinci Studio offers ongoing SEO and digital marketing programs with a dedicated strategist, weekly video consultations, and KPI-driven performance reviews to continuously refine campaigns for maximum impact.

Inspired by the genius of Leonardo da Vinci, the platform celebrates innovation, artistry, and timeless quality—reimagined for today’s fast-moving digital world. DigiDrub will expand The Vinci Studio’s offerings in the coming months including building traditional and e-commerce websites to meet the evolving needs of businesses globally.

DigiDrub is an award winning global digital agency serving clients across 24 countries, known for its AI-driven solutions in eCommerce, marketing, AR/VR, custom AI Agent development and content creation. Its client base includes Global 1000 companies and emerging digital-first brands.

