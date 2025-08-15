HazardPros Announces Public Awareness Campaign for Death and Decomposition Cleanup Services in Seattle

SEATTLE, Aug. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HazardPros, a Washington-based biohazard remediation and hoarding cleanup company , has launched a public awareness campaign to inform residents and businesses about its specialized death cleanup and decomposition cleanup services. The effort aims to ensure that property owners know where to turn for professional assistance following traumatic or hazardous events.





HazardPros: Biohazard & hoarding cleanup in Seattle.

The Seattle team is trained and equipped to provide comprehensive biohazard cleanup that meets or exceeds industry standards. HazardPros technicians handle sensitive situations with discretion, compassion, and strict adherence to health and safety regulations, including OSHA and EPA guidelines. Available services include trauma scene cleanup, crime scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup, unattended death cleanup, odor removal, hazardous waste removal, and blood cleanup.

“Our priority is to respond quickly, handle every situation with care, and restore each property to a safe and sanitary condition,” said Michael Gossett of HazardPros. “By raising awareness, we want people to know that help is available any time of day or night.”

HazardPros operates 24/7, providing emergency response for residential, commercial, and public properties throughout Seattle and surrounding communities. The company uses advanced cleaning agents, proven remediation methods, and specialized equipment to eliminate biohazards, remove odors, and return affected spaces to safe use.

In addition to death cleanup and decomposition cleanup, HazardPros offers support for hoarded property remediation, infectious disease decontamination, and complex hazardous waste situations. The team provides clear communication, detailed estimates, and insurance documentation to help clients navigate what is often a stressful and overwhelming process.

With this awareness campaign, HazardPros aims to connect with community members, property managers, and business owners to ensure they are informed about professional cleanup options. By combining industry-standard practices with a compassionate approach, HazardPros continues to be a trusted resource for restoring safety and peace of mind in the Seattle area.

About HazardPros

HazardPros is a Washington-based biohazard remediation company specializing in death cleanup, decomposition cleanup, and other hazardous waste removal services. Serving Seattle and surrounding communities, HazardPros provides 24/7 emergency response, compassionate service, and compliance with all health and safety regulations.

Media Contact:

Michael Gossett

Email: info@hazardpros.com

Website: https://www.hazardpros.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f270aae5-c8af-4d5d-9230-8c006993cd48