AI Agent Platform Market Research Report 2025-2029 | Low-Code Platforms and Industry-Specific AI Agent Solutions Gain Traction

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Agent Platform Market 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ai agent platform market is forecasted to grow by USD 23.56 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 41.1% during the forecast period. The report on the ai agent platform market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid advancements in foundational ai models and reasoning capabilities, intensifying enterprise demand for hyperautomation and enhanced productivity, and proliferation of apis and highly interconnected digital ecosystem.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.

This study identifies the shift from single-purpose agents to collaborative multi agent systems as one of the prime reasons driving the ai agent platform market growth during the next few years. Also, emergence of low-code and no-code agent creation platforms and growing trend of verticalization and industry-specific agent solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ai agent platform market vendors that include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Amelia US LLC, Baidu Inc., Cognigy GmbH, Floatbot, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corp., Kore.ai Inc., Liveperson Inc., Microsoft Corp., Mindverse, NTT DATA Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Oracle Corp., Pegasystems Inc., Salesforce Inc., SAP SE, ServiceNow Inc., and Tencent Holdings Ltd.

Also, the ai agent platform market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global AI Agent Platform Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Five forces summary

6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

6.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

6.4 Threat of new entrants

6.5 Threat of substitutes

6.6 Threat of rivalry

6.7 Market condition



7 Market Segmentation by Technology

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Technology

7.3 ML - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.4 NLP - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

7.6 Market opportunity by Technology



8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Single agent systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Multi agent systems - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by Type



9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by End-user

9.3 Financial services - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Retail and eCommerce - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 IT and telecommunication - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.8 Market opportunity by End-user



10 Customer Landscape

10.1 Customer landscape overview

11 Geographic Landscape

11.1 Geographic segmentation

11.2 Geographic comparison



12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

12.1 Market drivers

12.2 Market challenges

12.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

12.4 Market opportunities/restraints



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks



14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Amelia US LLC

Baidu Inc.

Cognigy GmbH

Floatbot

Google LLC

International Business Machines Corp.

Kore.ai Inc.

Liveperson Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Mindverse

NTT DATA Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Pegasystems Inc.

Salesforce Inc.

SAP SE

ServiceNow Inc.

Tencent Holdings Ltd.

