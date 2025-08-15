AI Accelerators Market Research 2025-2029 | Market to Expand at 44.1% CAGR Driven by Sovereign AI and Geopolitical Factors

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Accelerators Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI accelerators market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating an expansion of USD 171.21 billion from 2024 to 2029, at a robust CAGR of 44.1%. A detailed report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor assessment involving approximately 25 industry leaders.

Current market conditions, emerging trends, and potential growth drivers are examined, with significant contributions from generative AI's computational demands, the proliferation of AI applications at the edge, and geopolitical influences catalyzing sovereign AI advancements. The study integrates primary and secondary research, contributing to a comprehensive market landscape analysis replete with historical and forecast data.

Customization of silicon and strategic integration by hyperscale enterprises stand out as key drivers of AI accelerator market growth. Additionally, shifts towards high-efficiency, low-latency inference and advancements in chiplet architectures are expected to generate substantial market demand.

Vendor analysis is meticulously crafted to enhance market positioning for clients, offering insights into prominent vendors such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Baidu Inc., BrainChip Holdings Ltd, Cerebras, and others. Comprehensive evaluations of significant vendors provide strategic perspectives on leveraging emerging opportunities.

This report synthesizes and analyzes data from multiple sources, focusing on profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It identifies key industry influencers, backed by extensive primary and secondary research. Through this approach, the report delivers a complete competitive landscape, underpinned by a robust vendor selection methodology and detailed qualitative and quantitative research, charting an accurate forecast for market growth.

A notable trend propelling the market is the proliferation of custom silicon alongside strategic vertical integration, especially by hyperscale operators. This trend complements the essential market driver: the exponential rise in generative AI's computational demands and growth, underscoring the need for efficient AI acceleration solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size

Global AI Accelerators Market 2019 - 2023

Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023

End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

ASIC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

GPU - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

FPGA - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-Premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Edge AI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

System-on-Chip (SoC) - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Deployment

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

IT and Telecom - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

BFSI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer Landscape

Customer landscape overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Singapore - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Competitive Landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Competitive Analysis

Companies profiled

Company ranking index

Market positioning of companies

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Baidu Inc.

Cerebras

Google LLC

Graphcore Ltd.

Hailo Technologies Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

NVIDIA Corp.

Qualcomm Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tenstorrent Inc.

