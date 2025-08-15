AI Accelerators Market Research 2025-2029 | Market to Expand at 44.1% CAGR Driven by Sovereign AI and Geopolitical Factors

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Accelerators Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The AI accelerators market is poised for remarkable growth, with projections estimating an expansion of USD 171.21 billion from 2024 to 2029, at a robust CAGR of 44.1%. A detailed report provides a comprehensive analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a vendor assessment involving approximately 25 industry leaders.
Current market conditions, emerging trends, and potential growth drivers are examined, with significant contributions from generative AI's computational demands, the proliferation of AI applications at the edge, and geopolitical influences catalyzing sovereign AI advancements. The study integrates primary and secondary research, contributing to a comprehensive market landscape analysis replete with historical and forecast data.
Customization of silicon and strategic integration by hyperscale enterprises stand out as key drivers of AI accelerator market growth. Additionally, shifts towards high-efficiency, low-latency inference and advancements in chiplet architectures are expected to generate substantial market demand.
Vendor analysis is meticulously crafted to enhance market positioning for clients, offering insights into prominent vendors such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Baidu Inc., BrainChip Holdings Ltd, Cerebras, and others. Comprehensive evaluations of significant vendors provide strategic perspectives on leveraging emerging opportunities.
This report synthesizes and analyzes data from multiple sources, focusing on profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It identifies key industry influencers, backed by extensive primary and secondary research. Through this approach, the report delivers a complete competitive landscape, underpinned by a robust vendor selection methodology and detailed qualitative and quantitative research, charting an accurate forecast for market growth.
A notable trend propelling the market is the proliferation of custom silicon alongside strategic vertical integration, especially by hyperscale operators. This trend complements the essential market driver: the exponential rise in generative AI's computational demands and growth, underscoring the need for efficient AI acceleration solutions.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
Historic Market Size
- Global AI Accelerators Market 2019 - 2023
- Product segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Deployment segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ASIC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- GPU - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- FPGA - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- On-Premises - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Cloud - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Edge AI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- System-on-Chip (SoC) - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Deployment
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- IT and Telecom - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- BFSI - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Customer landscape overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Singapore - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Competitive Analysis
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
- Baidu Inc.
- Cerebras
- Google LLC
- Graphcore Ltd.
- Hailo Technologies Ltd
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Tenstorrent Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dkpu7d
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.