Saudi Arabia $2.23 Bn Personal Grooming Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Personal Grooming Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Personal Grooming Market was valued at USD 1.05 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.23 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 13.38%. The Saudi Arabia Personal Grooming market is experiencing steady growth, driven by several key factors. Rising disposable incomes have enabled consumers to spend more on premium grooming and personal care products.







A growing youth population, particularly millennials and Gen Z, is increasingly conscious of appearance and hygiene, fueling demand for innovative grooming solutions. Social media platforms and global beauty influencers play a pivotal role in shaping consumer preferences and encouraging brand engagement. Also, increased urbanization and exposure to international lifestyles have led to a shift in grooming habits among both men and women. The entry of global brands and the expansion of e-commerce have further facilitated access to a wide variety of products, contributing to the market's ongoing development and diversification.



Key Market Drivers

Surging Working Population Across the Region



The rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia's working population is a pivotal driver of the personal grooming market. Between 2016 and 2021, the Kingdom led G20 nations in workforce growth, with male participation increasing by 1.7% and female participation surging by 5.5%. This demographic shift, propelled by Vision 2030 reforms, has not only enhanced economic diversification but also elevated disposable incomes, particularly among young professionals.



As more women enter the workforce, their increased purchasing power has amplified demand for premium grooming products tailored to their needs. Concurrently, evolving cultural norms have encouraged men to invest in personal care, linking grooming with professional success and social confidence. The proliferation of e-commerce platforms further facilitates access to a diverse array of grooming products, catering to the preferences of a tech-savvy, urbanized population. Collectively, these factors underscore the significant impact of a burgeoning working demographic on the growth and diversification of Saudi Arabia's personal grooming market.



Key Market Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Norms



Stringent regulatory norms represent a significant challenge in the Saudi Arabia personal grooming market. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) enforces comprehensive regulations governing the registration, labeling, testing, and advertising of cosmetics and personal care products. Companies must comply with detailed guidelines on ingredient safety, halal certification, and product efficacy, which often involves lengthy approval processes and additional compliance costs.



These regulatory barriers can delay product launches, particularly for international brands unfamiliar with local requirements. Also, any non-compliance may lead to fines, product recalls, or market bans, affecting brand credibility and consumer trust. Importers also face challenges navigating customs procedures and obtaining necessary licenses, adding complexity to supply chains. While these norms are designed to ensure consumer safety and product integrity, they also create high entry thresholds for new or small players, limiting innovation and slowing the pace of product diversification in the Saudi personal grooming industry.



Key Market Trends

Digital Transformation and E-commerce Growth



Digital transformation and the rapid growth of e-commerce are reshaping Saudi Arabia's personal grooming market, driving significant change in consumer behaviour and industry dynamics. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2024, the eCommerce market is expected to generate US$16.53 billion in revenue. With high internet penetration and a young, tech-savvy population, online shopping has become a preferred option for many consumers.



E-commerce platforms have made it easier for consumers to access a wide range of grooming products, from skincare to haircare, often with personalized recommendations and tailored experiences. Traditional retail brands are increasingly embracing digital strategies, integrating e-commerce with physical stores to create a seamless omnichannel shopping experience. This shift is also enabling smaller and niche brands to reach consumers more effectively, bypassing traditional retail channels. The growth of online platforms and the increasing use of mobile apps for shopping are making it more convenient for consumers to discover and purchase grooming products, further fuelling the market's expansion.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.05 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.23 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.3% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Panasonic Marketing Middle East & Africa FZE

The Procter & Gamble Company

Western International Group Ltd

Conair LLC

Dyson Group

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Ikonic World

Alan Truman

Universal Corporation Ltd

Saudi Arabia Personal Grooming Market, By Product Type:

By Female (Hair Dryer, Hair Straighteners, Hair Curler, Trimmer & Shavers)

By Male (Shavers, Trimmers)

Saudi Arabia Personal Grooming Market, By End User:

Individual Customer

Institutional Customer

Saudi Arabia Personal Grooming Market, By Distribution Channel:

Multi-branded Electronic Stores

Exclusive Brand Stores

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Online Retail

Institutional Sales

Saudi Arabia Personal Grooming Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rcmvyn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment