Saudi Arabia Warehousing Industry Report 2025 | $10.25 Bn Market Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market was valued at USD 10.25 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 13.44 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 4.61%.

The Saudi Arabia warehousing sector has experienced a notable surge due to the country's ongoing diversification efforts, particularly in line with Vision 2030. A key growth driver is the accelerated demand for efficient and automated supply chains, largely spurred by the booming e-commerce industry. The logistics sector is evolving with technologies like AI, IoT, and robotics, enhancing warehousing capabilities.

Automation not only increases efficiency but also helps meet the increasing need for timely deliveries, an expectation that continues to rise in the retail and manufacturing industries. As businesses push for faster and more reliable logistics solutions, the demand for high-quality warehousing facilities with advanced systems is likely to expand significantly in the coming years.







Another contributing factor is the robust investment in infrastructure development by both the government and private players. Saudi Arabia has made substantial progress in developing modern, state-of-the-art warehousing facilities that support a wide range of industries, from food and pharmaceuticals to consumer goods and automotive. The government's focus on expanding the logistics and transport sectors, including the development of key ports, highways, and industrial zones, positions the warehousing market for continued growth. This development aligns with the national strategy to strengthen non-oil sectors, offering ample opportunities for businesses and investors to capitalize on the sector's expansion.



Despite the positive outlook, the warehousing sector in Saudi Arabia faces its own set of challenges. Rising operational costs, especially in energy and labor, continue to pressure businesses. Moreover, companies are grappling with the need for skilled labor to manage increasingly complex, technology-driven systems. Another challenge is the limited availability of land in prime locations, which can significantly increase property costs, thereby affecting the profitability of warehousing operations. Meeting these challenges will require a strategic approach to workforce development and a more efficient use of available resources. With the right adjustments, these obstacles can be overcome, allowing the warehousing market to thrive.



Market Drivers

E-Commerce Growth



The rapid expansion of the e-commerce sector is one of the primary drivers of the warehousing market. As online shopping becomes increasingly prevalent, retailers and logistics companies face the pressure of meeting consumer demand for faster deliveries. This has led to the rise of distribution centers and fulfillment warehouses strategically placed to ensure quick, cost-effective delivery. E-commerce growth encourages investments in technologies that streamline order picking, packaging, and shipment, further propelling the demand for more advanced warehousing solutions.



The continuous shift toward online shopping means that businesses must invest in efficient fulfillment strategies, creating a growing need for new warehousing space and facilities. As consumer preferences change, warehouses are adapting to more dynamic and flexible operations that can handle diverse product types and seasonal fluctuations. The overall boom in global trade, particularly online commerce, further solidifies this as a key growth driver. For instance, Saudi Arabia's e-commerce sector is undergoing rapid expansion, driven by government reforms and digital infrastructure improvements initiated by the Saudi E-Commerce Council.



With over 34.5 million expected users by 2025, 42,900 online stores, and USD 428 million in venture capital funding secured in 2023, the sector is now the second most venture-funded in the country. E-commerce is expected to contribute 12% to the nation's GDP by 2025, reaching USD 69 billion in revenues. Growth is supported by 14,000 fulfillment centers, 191 delivery service providers, and a growing base of verified e-commerce businesses and freelancers. As the Kingdom pushes toward 80% cashless payments by 2030, local SMEs are benefiting from broader market access, lower operating costs, and safer payment platforms, unlocking new domestic and international opportunities.



Key Market Challenges

Rising Operational Costs



Operating warehouses involves significant overheads, from electricity to maintenance. As energy costs rise globally, the expenses for running warehouses are becoming a heavier burden on businesses. Maintaining large spaces, managing temperatures in climate-controlled facilities, and keeping up with the latest technology all require substantial financial outlay.



This leads to thinner profit margins, especially for smaller players who struggle to absorb these rising costs while staying competitive in the market. Moreover, high land prices, combined with increasing wages, contribute to the rising costs associated with warehousing. Many businesses also face fluctuating transportation costs, which further strain profitability. These rising operational expenses highlight the need for warehouse operators to invest in energy-efficient technologies and innovative operational strategies to stay profitable.



Key Market Trends

Sustainability in Warehousing



Sustainability has become a growing trend in the warehousing sector as both consumers and businesses become more conscious of their environmental footprint. Companies are increasingly adopting eco-friendly practices, such as reducing energy consumption, implementing waste reduction programs, and investing in sustainable materials for warehouse construction.



Green building certifications, such as LEED, are gaining traction, with businesses striving to meet sustainability goals while maintaining operational efficiency. This trend is expected to accelerate as both consumers and regulatory bodies demand greater environmental responsibility. Warehouses are being designed with energy-efficient lighting systems, renewable energy sources, and eco-friendly packaging solutions. This shift toward sustainability can not only reduce environmental impact but also result in long-term cost savings by reducing energy consumption and waste.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.25 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:



Key Market Players

Kuehne+Nagel

CEVA Logistics

YBA KANOO,

Tamer Logistics

Almajdouie Logistics

DB Schenker

Wared Logistics

Aramex

SMSA Express Transportation Company Ltd.

DHL

Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market, By Type:

Insource Warehousing

Outsource Warehousing

Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market, By Ownership:

Public Warehouses

Private Warehouses

Bonded Warehouses

Consolidated Warehouse

Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market, By Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Saudi Arabia Warehousing Market, By Region:

Northern & Central

Western

Southern

Eastern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qsggo6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment