Saudi Arabia Seafood Market Report 2025 | Trends, Regional Insights, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030 - Advancements in Aquaculture Set to Boost Production Efficiency

The Saudi Arabia Seafood Market was valued at USD 1.02 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 1.25 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.45%.

The Saudi Arabia Seafood market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Increasing health consciousness among consumers is encouraging a shift toward nutritious and protein-rich diets, boosting seafood demand. The country's rising disposable income and expanding middle class contribute to greater seafood consumption, both at home and in restaurants.







Government initiatives to diversify the economy under Vision 2030 include strong support for developing aquaculture and fisheries, enhancing domestic production capabilities. Also, Saudi Arabia's strategic coastal location facilitates seafood trade and supply chain efficiency. The growing hospitality and retail sectors, including supermarkets and online grocery platforms, are making seafood more accessible to consumers. Urbanization and changing lifestyles further propel demand for convenient, fresh, and processed seafood products, making the market highly promising for both local and international players.



Key Market Drivers

Growing Consumption of Fish Across the Region



The growing consumption of fish in Saudi Arabia is a pivotal driver of the nation's expanding seafood market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2024, by 2030, Saudi Arabia wants to produce 600,000 tons of fish and consume 13 kg per person. Technological advancements in aquaculture, such as recirculating aquaculture systems and automated feeding, are boosting production efficiency and sustainability. Also, the development of 16 fishing ports along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf is expected to increase marine catch and support local economies. These combined



Key Market Challenges

High Dependence on Imports



High dependence on imports remains a significant challenge in the Saudi Arabia seafood market. Despite growing demand and government efforts to boost domestic production, a substantial portion of seafood consumed in the country is sourced from international suppliers. This reliance exposes the market to global price volatility, logistical disruptions, and supply chain uncertainties, particularly during geopolitical tensions or pandemics. Also, imported seafood often faces extended transit times, raising concerns about freshness, quality, and food safety.



The dependence on imports also limits the country's ability to fully control supply standards and traceability. While initiatives under Vision 2030 aim to strengthen local aquaculture and reduce import dependency, the current infrastructure and technological gaps hinder rapid scaling of domestic production. Addressing this challenge is crucial to achieving food security, price stability, and sustainable growth within the sector. Strategic investments in local fisheries and modern aquaculture practices are essential for long-term resilience.



Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements in Aquaculture



Technological advancements are significantly transforming Saudi Arabia's aquaculture sector, aligning with the nation's Vision 2030 goals to enhance food security and diversify the economy. Innovations such as recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS) and biofloc technology are being adopted to optimize fish production in arid regions, minimizing water usage and environmental impact.



Collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture (MEWA) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) aim to boost domestic seafood production from 280,000 tons in 2024 to 530,000 tons annually by 2030. Also, advancements in fish nutrition have led to the development of over 30 new feed formulations, improving feed conversion ratios by 10-15% and potentially saving up to $417 million annually in production costs. These technological strides are pivotal in enhancing the efficiency and sustainability of Saudi Arabia's aquaculture industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.25 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.4% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia



Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Arab Fisheries Co

National Aquaculture Group

Izafco

Sammak

Sealand Foods

Royal Future

East Coast Seafood Company

Asian Seafood Corporation

The Sea Food Company Pte Ltd

Aljunaid Seafood

Saudi Arabia Seafood Market, By Product:

Fish

Shrimp

Crab

Lobster

Others

Saudi Arabia Seafood Market, By Type:

Raw

Frozen

Processed

Saudi Arabia Seafood Market, By Application:

Retail

Institution Sales

Food Service

Saudi Arabia Seafood Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Departmental Stores

Specialized Stores

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Seafood Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

