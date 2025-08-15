Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 | Ergonomics and Smart Solutions Lead Amid Rising E-Commerce Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market was valued at USD 798.34 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 987.94 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 3.62%.

The Saudi Arabia Office Furniture market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rapid urbanization, expanding business sectors, and increasing government initiatives to diversify the economy under Vision 2030. The rise in commercial construction projects, establishment of new offices, and expansion of co-working spaces are fueling demand for modern and functional office furniture.







Also, there is a growing emphasis on employee well-being and productivity, leading to higher demand for ergonomic and adjustable furniture solutions. Technological advancements have also contributed to the development of smart office furniture, integrating features like wireless charging and IoT connectivity. Also, increasing awareness about sustainability is encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly materials and designs. Together, these factors are reshaping the Saudi office furniture market, making it more innovative and employee centric.



Key Market Drivers

Rising IT Sector Across the Region



The rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia's IT sector is a significant driver of growth in the nation's office furniture market. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2024, Saudi Arabia's IT sector is projected to be worth US$50.60 billion in 2024 and US$76.05 billion in 2029. As part of Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is diversifying its economy by investing heavily in digital infrastructure and technology hubs like Riyadh Techno Valley and Digital City. These initiatives have attracted numerous tech companies, leading to a surge in demand for modern office spaces.



Consequently, there's an increased need for contemporary office furniture that supports collaborative work environments and integrates technological features. The emphasis on employee well-being and productivity has further propelled the demand for ergonomic and smart furniture solutions. Also, the rise of remote and hybrid work models has influenced office layouts, prompting businesses to adopt flexible and modular furniture designs. This evolving landscape underscores the integral role of the IT sector in shaping the future of office furniture demand in Saudi Arabia.



Key Market Challenges

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Material



Fluctuating raw material prices pose a significant challenge to the Saudi Arabia office furniture market, impacting both production costs and supply chain stability. The country's limited domestic production of essential materials like wood and metal necessitates reliance on imports, making the industry vulnerable to global price volatility. Geopolitical tensions, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have disrupted supply chains, leading to increased costs for timber and other materials.



Also, the Saudi government's efforts to reduce import dependency, including increased tariffs on imported furniture effective from June 2020, have further strained the market. These factors contribute to higher production costs, which can lead to increased prices for consumers and reduced profit margins for manufacturers. To mitigate these challenges, companies are exploring alternative materials, investing in local production capabilities, and adopting more efficient manufacturing processes. However, until these measures are fully implemented, fluctuating raw material prices will continue to be a significant hurdle for the growth and stability of the Saudi office furniture market.



Key Market Trends

Rise of E-Commerce and Online Sales



The rise of e-commerce and online sales is significantly transforming the office furniture market in Saudi Arabia, aligning with the nation's digital transformation goals under Vision 2030. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2025, the eCommerce market is expected to generate US$16.53 billion in revenue. This growth is driven by factors such as the expansion of remote work, the proliferation of digital platforms, and the increasing demand for ergonomic and modular office solutions.

Consumers are increasingly favoring online platforms for their convenience, diverse product offerings, and competitive pricing. Major online retailers like Extra.com have emerged as leading players in this space, reflecting the shift in consumer purchasing behaviour. This digital shift is further supported by the government's initiatives to enhance digital infrastructure and promote e-commerce activities, making online sales a pivotal component of the office furniture market's future growth in Saudi Arabia.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $798.34 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $987.94 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.6% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

HNI Corporation

Jeraisy Furniture Factory

Al Sharq Al Masiya Trading Company

Haworth, Inc.

Onmuse Office Furniture Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Sunon Furniture Manufacture Co., Ltd

Kimball International, Inc.

Office Space -Masahat Almaktab

Excel Furniture

Lotus Systems

Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Type:

Chairs

Desks

Filing

Cabinets & Lockers

Others

Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Raw Material:

Wooden

Metallic

Plastic

Others

Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Price Range:

Mass

Premium/Luxury

Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Sales Channel:

Contract/Direct Sales

Furniture Retail Outlets

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Office Furniture Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6n5vc4

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment