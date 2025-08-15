Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services Industry Report 2025 | Hospitality Boom Elevates Demand for TAB Services: 362,000 New Hotel Rooms by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services Market was valued at USD 57.89 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 108.34 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.01%.

The Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services market is primarily driven by the country's robust construction and infrastructure development, fueled by the Vision 2030 initiative. As new commercial, residential, and industrial projects rapidly expand, there is an increasing need for efficient HVAC systems to ensure indoor comfort and energy savings.







Stricter government regulations and growing awareness of energy efficiency and sustainability further propel the demand for TAB services. Also, the push towards green building certifications encourages building owners and developers to adopt TAB procedures for optimal system performance. Renovation and refurbishment of older buildings also contribute to market growth, as existing HVAC systems require rebalancing to meet updated standards. Overall, these factors combine to create a strong demand for professional TAB services across Saudi Arabia's evolving built environment.



Key Market Drivers

Expansion of Hospitality Sector Across the Region



The rapid expansion of Saudi Arabia's hospitality sector significantly drives the demand for Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) services. As a part of this, according to a recent study, as of 2025, Saudi Arabia intends to expand its hospitality industry by $110 billion, including the addition of 362,000 new hotel rooms by 2030.

This surge is propelled by Vision 2030 initiatives, aiming to diversify the economy and boost tourism. As new hotels and resorts emerge, ensuring optimal HVAC system performance becomes crucial. TAB services are essential for balancing air and water distribution, enhancing energy efficiency, and maintaining indoor air quality in these large-scale developments. Consequently, the booming hospitality industry directly contributes to the growing need for specialized TAB services across the Kingdom.



Key Market Challenges

Strict Government Norms



Strict government norms pose a significant challenge to the Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) services market in Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom enforces comprehensive regulations through the Saudi Building Code (SBC), which encompasses mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, including HVAC installations. These codes mandate adherence to stringent energy efficiency standards, safety protocols, and environmental considerations. For instance, the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) enforces guidelines that require HVAC systems to meet specific energy performance criteria, influencing the scope and complexity of TAB services.



Also, the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization (SASO) sets minimum energy performance standards for air conditioning units, impacting the calibration and balancing processes. Compliance with these evolving regulations necessitates continuous updates to TAB methodologies and practices, posing operational challenges for service providers. Failure to adhere to these norms can result in penalties, project delays, and compromised system performance. Therefore, staying abreast of regulatory changes is crucial for maintaining service quality and compliance in the Saudi Arabian market.



Key Market Trends

Emphasis on Energy Efficiency



Emphasis on energy efficiency is a significant trend driving the Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) services market in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi government has implemented stringent regulations to enhance energy performance in buildings. The Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (SEEC) mandates energy labeling for HVAC equipment, providing consumers with clear information on the energy performance of products.



Also, the Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO) has introduced standards such as SASO 2874, which sets minimum energy efficiency ratio (EER) requirements for air conditioning systems. These regulations necessitate precise calibration and optimization of HVAC systems to ensure compliance and optimal performance. As a result, the demand for professional TAB services has increased, as they are essential for fine-tuning HVAC systems to meet these stringent energy efficiency standards. This trend aligns with Saudi Arabia's broader goals of reducing energy consumption and promoting sustainable development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $57.89 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $108.34 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.0% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope

Key Market Players

Abdullah H. Al Shuwayer Company

Target

Blue Star Limited

Shan International

Evolution Engineering Services

Teamac Arabia

Sana Engineering

Aerosys HVAC

NorthWest Engineering Service, Inc.

National TAB Intelligence

Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services Market, By Type:

New Establishment

Refurbishments

Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services Market, By Application:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Public Sector

Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services Market, By End Use:

Institutional

Healthcare

Commercial Real Estate

Hospitality

Housing

Others

Saudi Arabia Testing, Adjusting, and Balancing (TAB) Services Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/elvst3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment