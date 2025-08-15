Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market Report 2025 | Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030 - Digital Retail Surge and Youthful Consumer Base Accelerate Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market was valued at USD 2.51 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.98 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.99%. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing disposable income, a growing middle-class population, and strong cultural emphasis on personal grooming and fragrance.

Fragrance holds a significant place in Saudi traditions, encouraging consistent demand across both male and female demographics. The country's young population, particularly those under 30, is more inclined toward global beauty trends and premium brands, further accelerating adoption. The rapid expansion of organized retail and digital commerce platforms has enhanced product accessibility. Aggressive marketing campaigns, celebrity collaborations, and frequent product innovations are helping brands penetrate both metropolitan and semi-urban markets, further supporting market expansion.

Key Market Drivers

Expansion of Retail and E-Commerce Platforms

The rapid growth of retail and e-commerce platforms is a crucial factor propelling the Saudi perfume and deodorant market. With a high internet penetration rate and a digitally savvy youth population, online retail is becoming a dominant channel for personal care purchases. As of 2021, over 28 million people in Saudi Arabia were active e-commerce users, reflecting a strong shift toward digital consumer behavior. This is further bolstered by increased female workforce participation and government support for digital infrastructure.

Social media influence and celebrity endorsements are also shaping consumer preferences, making online platforms a popular destination for fragrance shopping. These developments are enhancing product reach, offering greater variety, and improving customer convenience - key drivers for market growth.

Key Market Challenges

Supply Chain Disruptions

Supply chain inefficiencies represent a significant obstacle to the Saudi perfume and deodorant market. Delivery challenges, particularly in reaching remote or less urbanized areas, can impact product availability. Additionally, major cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah are facing warehousing shortages, with occupancy rates exceeding 95%, leading to higher logistics costs. Import regulations, customs delays, and tariffs further complicate the timely delivery of raw materials and finished goods.

nvironmental shifts are also impacting the availability and pricing of natural ingredients used in fragrances. Together, these issues create cost pressures and stock shortages that hamper market efficiency. To maintain consistency in supply, brands must invest in local logistics capabilities and optimize sourcing strategies through partnerships and digital tracking systems.

Key Market Trends

Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging

Growing environmental awareness among Saudi consumers is accelerating the shift toward sustainable packaging in the perfume and deodorant segment. Brands are increasingly adopting eco-conscious materials such as biodegradable plastics, recyclable bottles, and refillable containers in an effort to reduce environmental impact.

This trend is particularly resonant among younger consumers who prioritize ethical and sustainable purchases. Brands that align their packaging strategies with sustainability goals are gaining consumer trust and brand loyalty. Additionally, companies are integrating sustainability into their broader corporate responsibility frameworks, strengthening their market positioning and appeal. As regulatory support and consumer demand for green solutions increase, sustainable packaging is set to become a defining feature in future product development strategies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 82 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2.51 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Arabian Oud

L'Oreal S.A.

Unilever Gulf FZE

The Estee Lauder Companies

Avon

The Saudi Perfume & Cosmetics Company (SPCCL)

Helios Lifestyle Limited

dsm-firmenich

Ramsons Perfumes Private Limited

Bella Vita Luxury

Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Type:

Perfumes

Deodorants

Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Packaging:

Below 50 ml

50-100 ml

101-150 ml

151-200 ml

Above 200 ml

Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Category:

Mass

Premium

Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Gender:

Unisex

Male

Female

Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Apparel & Beauty Stores

Specialty Stores

Pharmacies

Online

Others

Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Region:

Eastern

Western

Northern & Central

Southern

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g786pa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment