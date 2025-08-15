Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market Report 2025 | Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030 - Digital Retail Surge and Youthful Consumer Base Accelerate Growth

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market was valued at USD 2.51 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.98 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.99%. Market growth is primarily driven by increasing disposable income, a growing middle-class population, and strong cultural emphasis on personal grooming and fragrance.
Fragrance holds a significant place in Saudi traditions, encouraging consistent demand across both male and female demographics. The country's young population, particularly those under 30, is more inclined toward global beauty trends and premium brands, further accelerating adoption. The rapid expansion of organized retail and digital commerce platforms has enhanced product accessibility. Aggressive marketing campaigns, celebrity collaborations, and frequent product innovations are helping brands penetrate both metropolitan and semi-urban markets, further supporting market expansion.
Key Market Drivers
Expansion of Retail and E-Commerce Platforms
The rapid growth of retail and e-commerce platforms is a crucial factor propelling the Saudi perfume and deodorant market. With a high internet penetration rate and a digitally savvy youth population, online retail is becoming a dominant channel for personal care purchases. As of 2021, over 28 million people in Saudi Arabia were active e-commerce users, reflecting a strong shift toward digital consumer behavior. This is further bolstered by increased female workforce participation and government support for digital infrastructure.
Social media influence and celebrity endorsements are also shaping consumer preferences, making online platforms a popular destination for fragrance shopping. These developments are enhancing product reach, offering greater variety, and improving customer convenience - key drivers for market growth.
Key Market Challenges
Supply Chain Disruptions
Supply chain inefficiencies represent a significant obstacle to the Saudi perfume and deodorant market. Delivery challenges, particularly in reaching remote or less urbanized areas, can impact product availability. Additionally, major cities such as Riyadh and Jeddah are facing warehousing shortages, with occupancy rates exceeding 95%, leading to higher logistics costs. Import regulations, customs delays, and tariffs further complicate the timely delivery of raw materials and finished goods.
nvironmental shifts are also impacting the availability and pricing of natural ingredients used in fragrances. Together, these issues create cost pressures and stock shortages that hamper market efficiency. To maintain consistency in supply, brands must invest in local logistics capabilities and optimize sourcing strategies through partnerships and digital tracking systems.
Key Market Trends
Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Packaging
Growing environmental awareness among Saudi consumers is accelerating the shift toward sustainable packaging in the perfume and deodorant segment. Brands are increasingly adopting eco-conscious materials such as biodegradable plastics, recyclable bottles, and refillable containers in an effort to reduce environmental impact.
This trend is particularly resonant among younger consumers who prioritize ethical and sustainable purchases. Brands that align their packaging strategies with sustainability goals are gaining consumer trust and brand loyalty. Additionally, companies are integrating sustainability into their broader corporate responsibility frameworks, strengthening their market positioning and appeal. As regulatory support and consumer demand for green solutions increase, sustainable packaging is set to become a defining feature in future product development strategies.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|82
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$2.51 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$3.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.9%
|Regions Covered
|Saudi Arabia
Report Scope
Key Market Players:
- Arabian Oud
- L'Oreal S.A.
- Unilever Gulf FZE
- The Estee Lauder Companies
- Avon
- The Saudi Perfume & Cosmetics Company (SPCCL)
- Helios Lifestyle Limited
- dsm-firmenich
- Ramsons Perfumes Private Limited
- Bella Vita Luxury
Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Type:
- Perfumes
- Deodorants
Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Packaging:
- Below 50 ml
- 50-100 ml
- 101-150 ml
- 151-200 ml
- Above 200 ml
Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Category:
- Mass
- Premium
Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Gender:
- Unisex
- Male
- Female
Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Apparel & Beauty Stores
- Specialty Stores
- Pharmacies
- Online
- Others
Saudi Arabia Perfume & Deodorants Market, By Region:
- Eastern
- Western
- Northern & Central
- Southern
