Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Bayer, Syngenta, and BASF Lead with Advanced Breeding, Crop Protection, and Agricultural Innovation

The Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 190 companies, of which the Top 20 Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The plant breeding and CRISPR plants market is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by technological innovation, evolving regulatory landscapes, and the rising demand for high-yield, climate-resilient, and pest-resistant crops. While conventional breeding remains fundamental, biotechnological approaches - including molecular breeding, hybrid breeding, genetic engineering, and genome editing - are gaining significant traction. Among these, CRISPR-based genome editing has emerged as a game-changing technology, enabling precise genetic modifications without introducing foreign DNA, making it a more widely accepted alternative to traditional GMOs.



The current market landscape reflects growing investment and adoption of gene-edited crops across various agricultural segments, including cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, sugar crops, ornamentals, and alfalfa. Government policies and regulatory support play a critical role in driving the growth of the plant breeding and CRISPR plants market. Many countries are actively streamlining regulations to facilitate the commercialization of gene-edited crops, creating a more favourable environment for innovation. The growing acceptance of hybrid and genetically edited seeds among farmers - alongside rising investments in research and development - is further propelling market expansion.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Other Applications), By Trait (Herbicide Tolerance, Disease Resistance, Yield & Grain Size Improvement, Temperature & Stress Tolerance, Drought Resistance, Other Traits), By Type (Biotechnological Method, Conventional Breeding), and By Technology (Conventional Breeding, Biotechnological Method).



Key Players



Key players in the Plant Breeding and CRISPR Plants market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta Group (Switzerland), KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Corteva (US), BASF (Germany), Limagrain (France), UPL (India), Beijing Dabeinong Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), SAKATA SEED CORPORATION (Japan), Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt en Zaadhandel B.V. (Netherlands), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), SGS Societe Generale de Surveillance SA. (Switzerland), PacBio (US), Evogene Ltd. (Israel), BGI Group (China), Sanatech Seed Co.,Ltd. (Japan), Pairwise (US), Cibus Inc. (US), Benson Hill Inc. (US), and KeyGene (Netherlands). These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Bayer AG



Bayer AG is a global leader in both healthcare and agriculture, operating across three major business segments: Crop Science, Pharmaceuticals, and Consumer Health. Within its Crop Science division, Bayer supports smallholder farmers by offering high-quality seeds, crop protection products, and cutting-edge agricultural technologies. The company generates a significant portion of its seed revenue from corn and soybeans. Its seed portfolio includes both conventionally bred and genetically enhanced varieties, marketed under prominent brands such as DEKALB, AsGrow, and Deltapine.



Syngenta Group



Syngenta Group is a leading global agricultural company specializing in crop protection, seeds, and digital agriculture. The company operates through four primary business segments: Syngenta Crop Protection, Syngenta Group China, ADAMA, and Syngenta Seeds. The Syngenta Seeds segment focuses on both conventional and biotechnological breeding techniques, offering a broad portfolio of seeds for field crops such as corn, oilseeds, cereals, and vegetables. Syngenta Group China also supplies a diverse range of seeds tailored to the Chinese market. The company maintains a strong global footprint across Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and North America.



BASF



BASF is a global leader in the chemical industry, operating through six key business segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Nutrition & Care, Surface Technologies, and Agricultural Solutions. Within the Agricultural Solutions segment, the company places strong emphasis on innovation in plant breeding and crop protection. BASF offers a broad range of products related to crop genetics and is committed to developing next-generation agricultural solutions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Government Initiatives and Regulatory Support

3.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Hybrid and Genetically Engineered/Edited Seeds

3.2.1.3 Technological Advancements in Plant Breeding & Crispr

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Costs Associated with Crispr and Modern Breeding Techniques

3.2.2.2 Stringent and Lack of Harmonized Global Regulatory Frameworks for Gene-Edited Crops

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Development of Crops with Enhanced Nutritional Profiles

3.2.3.2 Rising Demand for Non-Gmo Yet Genetically Enhanced Crops

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Limited Public Awareness and Consumer Skepticism About Gene-Edited Foods

3.3 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Plant Breeding and Crispr Plants Market

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Use of Gen Ai in Plant Breeding and Crispr Plants Market

3.3.3 Impact on Plant Breeding and Crispr Plants Market

3.3.4 Adjacent Ecosystem Working on Generative Ai



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.3 Supply Chain Analysis

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Research and Innovation

4.4.2 Germplasm Development

4.4.3 Seed Production & Multiplication

4.4.4 Regulatory Approvals & Compliance

4.4.5 Distribution & Commercialization

4.4.6 End-Use Applications

4.5 Technology Analysis

4.5.1 Key Technologies

4.5.1.1 Genome Editing (Crispr, Talens, Zfns)

4.5.1.2 Genetic Engineering (Gm Crops)

4.5.2 Complementary Technologies

4.5.2.1 Bioinformatics & Computational Genomics

4.5.2.2 Phenotyping Technologies (High-Throughput & Automated Systems)

4.5.3 Adjacent Technologies

4.5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning in Agriculture

4.5.3.2 Vertical Farming & Controlled Environment Agriculture (Cea)

4.6 Ecosystem Analysis

4.6.1 Demand Side

4.6.2 Supply Side

4.7 Patent Analysis

4.8 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.9.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.9.2 Threat of New Entrants

4.9.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.9.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.9.5 Bargaining Power of Buyers



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2024

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.4.1 Market Ranking Analysis

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.6 Brand/Product Comparison

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.7.5.1 Company Footprint

5.7.5.2 Type Footprint

5.7.5.3 Trait Footprint

5.7.5.4 Application Footprint

5.7.5.5 Regional Footprint

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Start-Ups/Smes, 2024

5.8.1 Progressive Companies

5.8.2 Responsive Companies

5.8.3 Dynamic Companies

5.8.4 Starting Blocks

5.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking, Start-Ups/Smes, 2024

5.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Start-Ups/Smes

5.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Start-Ups/Smes

5.9 Competitive Scenario and Trends

5.9.1 Product Launches

5.9.2 Deals

5.9.3 Expansions

5.9.4 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

Bayer Ag

Syngenta Group

Kws Saat Se & Co. KGaA

Corteva

Basf

Limagrain

Upl (Advanta Seeds)

Beijing Dabeinong Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Sakata Seed Corporation

Rijk Zwaan Zaadteelt En Zaadhandel B.V.

Eurofins Scientific

Sgs Societe Generale De Surveillance Sa.

Pacbio

Evogene Ltd.

Bgi Group

Sanatech Seed Co.,Ltd.

Pairwise

Cibus Inc.

Benson Hill Inc.

Phytoform

Hudson River Biotechnology

Inari Agriculture, Inc.

Tropic

Plantae by Huminn

Keygene

