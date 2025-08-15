Hydraulics Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Bosch Rexroth, Danfoss, and Parker Hannifin Lead with Advanced Industrial and Mobile Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydraulics - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hydraulics Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Hydraulics. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 110 companies, of which the Top 12 Hydraulics Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



Hydraulics refers to the mechanical function that operates using the force of liquid pressure. In hydraulic systems, mechanical motion is achieved through the controlled movement of pumped liquids typically within cylinders that move pistons. This technology enables the execution of tasks such as turning shafts, lifting heavy loads, and drilling precision holes. Hydraulics is widely applied in both industrial and mobile equipment across various sectors, including construction, aerospace and defense, material handling, automotive, agriculture, mining, oil and gas, and marine industries. Its ability to enhance productivity and minimize operational downtime makes it indispensable in these fields.



The hydraulics market includes a broad range of component suppliers offering cylinders, pumps, motors, filters, accumulators, transmissions, and more. It is a highly competitive and diverse landscape, with numerous players operating across the value chain. However, only a limited number of companies provide a full suite of components necessary for a complete hydraulic system solution. The market is expected to experience substantial growth, driven by advancements in hydraulic technologies that support multiple communication protocols. Industries such as construction, agriculture, and material handling are at the forefront of adopting and advancing hydraulic applications.



Key Players



Key players in the Hydraulics market are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Bosch Rexroth AG



Bosch Rexroth AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH, is a global leader in drive and control technologies. The company supplies a wide range of hydraulic components and systems for categorized into two main areas: industrial solutions and mobile machine solutions. In the industrial sector, Bosch Rexroth offers a comprehensive portfolio that includes electric drives and controls, molding and casting technologies, Hagglunds drive systems, industrial hydraulics, Kassow Robots, linear motion technology, mobile robotics, assembly technology, tightening technology, and resistance welding.



Danfoss



Danfoss develops engineering solutions that enhance the energy efficiency and performance of machines and systems across a broad range of industries. The company operates through three primary business segments - Danfoss Power Solutions, Danfoss Climate Solutions, and Danfoss Power Electronics and Drives - along with a fourth segment categorized as Other Areas.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation



Parker Hannifin Corporation is a global leader in motion and control technologies, delivering precision-engineered solutions to the mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. The company operates through two main business segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. Parker Hannifin supports its global operations through a vast network comprising manufacturing, service, sales, distribution, and administrative facilities across 55 countries.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growing Focus Toward Electrohydraulic Systems

3.2.1.2 Rising Need for More Compact Hydraulic Components and Systems

3.2.1.3 Mounting Demand for Advanced Agricultural Equipment

3.2.1.4 Increasing Demand for Smart Hydraulic Systems

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Complexities Associated with Maintenance of Hydraulic Equipment

3.2.2.2 High Manufacturing and Maintenance Costs

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Surging Adoption of Lifting Equipment in Shipping Industry

3.2.3.2 Continuous R&D and Technological Advancements in Hydraulic Cylinders

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Availability of Substitute Products

3.3 Supply Chain

3.3.1 Raw Material Suppliers

3.3.2 Manufacturers

3.3.3 Distributors

3.3.4 End-Use Industries

3.3.5 After-Sales Service Providers

3.4 Ecosystem

3.5 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Electrohydraulic

3.6.2 Complimentary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Iot

3.6.2.2 Edge Computing

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Mechatronics

3.6.3.2 Additive Manufacturing

3.7 Impact of Ai/Generative Ai on Hydraulics Market

3.7.1 Introduction

3.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.9 Patent Analysis

3.10 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2023-2025

4.2.1 Revenue Analysis, 2020-2024

4.3 Market Share Analysis, 2024

4.3.1 Company Footprint

4.3.2 Region Footprint

4.4 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.4.1 Stars

4.4.2 Emerging Leaders

4.4.3 Pervasive Players

4.4.4 Participants

4.4.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.4.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.4.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.5.1 Progressive Companies

4.5.2 Responsive Companies

4.5.3 Dynamic Companies

4.5.4 Starting Blocks

4.6 Competitive Scenario

4.6.1 Product Launches

4.6.2 Deals

4.6.3 Expansions

4.6.4 Other Developments



5 Company Profiles

Bosch Rexroth Ag

Danfoss

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Kyb Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp

Hydac International GmbH

Enerpac Tool Group

Smc Corporation

Wipro Enterprises

Caterpillar

Advance Hydraulics, LLC

Aggressive Hydraulics, Inc.

Bailey International

Holmatro

Prince Manufacturing

Kappa Engineering

Lehigh Fluid Power, Inc.

Ligon Hydraulic Cylinder Group

Marrel

Pacoma GmbH

Standex International Corporation

Texas Hydraulics

Vintecch Hydraulics

Weber-Hydraulik GmbH

Yuasa Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4kty4o

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.