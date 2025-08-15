Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Pentair, LG Electronics, and A.O. Smith Lead with Innovation, Strategic Expansion, and Diverse Product Portfolios

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Point-of-use Water Treatment Systems - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. This 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 13 Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.



The point-of-use water treatment systems market is projected to grow steadily throughout the forecast period, primarily due to rising concerns over water safety and the risks associated with waterborne diseases. Continued water contamination from industrial discharge, aging infrastructure, agricultural runoff, and inadequate treatment in several regions is prompting consumers to take individual action to ensure the cleanliness of their drinking water. Given the wide variability in water quality, especially in developing economies, many individuals are adopting point-of-use solutions to protect themselves from harmful bacteria, viruses, heavy metals, and chemical pollutants.



Rapid urbanization in regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America is contributing to market expansion. As urban populations rise and water resources become increasingly strained, there is a growing demand for compact, easy-to-install, and cost-effective purification systems. A growing middle class, combined with increasing disposable income in emerging nations, is encouraging more consumers to invest in advanced water purifiers that enhance their quality of life and overall well-being. Government initiatives focused on promoting safe water, improving public health, and enforcing strict water quality standards are also expected to support market growth.



Point-of-use water treatment systems are appliances installed at individual or multiple taps to deliver high-quality water free from contaminants such as chlorine, iron, sulfur, and dissolved solids. This treated water is suitable for drinking, cooking, and other domestic or commercial uses. These compact purification or filtration units are placed at the point where water is consumed - such as kitchen sinks, faucets, or portable pitchers - ensuring immediate access to clean and safe water.



Key Players



Key players in the Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Pentair, Eureka Forbes, Panasonic Holdings Corporation, Lg Electronics, A. O. Smith, Toray Industries, Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Coway Co., ltd., Havells India Limited, Kent Ro Systems Ltd., Grupo Rotoplas, S.a.b. De C.v, 3m, and Ab Electrolux.

These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.



Top 3 Companies

Pentair



Pentair focuses on providing sustainable water treatment solutions for residential and commercial needs. The company has a robust product portfolio that includes pressure tanks, valves, and various types of filtration systems. Pentair is divided into segments like Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool, ensuring a comprehensive approach to water management. The company's acquisitions and partnerships have expanded their product portfolio, aiding its ranking and positioning in the market.



LG Electronics



LG Electronics is a global leader in home appliances, offering point-of-use water treatment products within its Home Appliance & Air Solution segment. The company's vast subsidiary network facilitates a strong market foothold across multiple regions, including North America, Asia, and Europe. The company's strategy involves frequent product launches and leveraging their technological capabilities to maintain competitiveness.



A.O. Smith



A.O. Smith maintains a focus on residential and commercial water treatment products, with a strong presence in North America. It has strategically expanded through acquisitions, strengthening its market share and company positioning. The company's focus on technological innovation and quality helps it cater to diverse consumer needs, enhancing its market share against competitive threats.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising Water Pollution and Untreated Wastewater

3.2.1.2 Rapid Population Growth

3.2.1.3 Greater Awareness About Benefits of Water Treatment

3.2.1.4 Technological Innovations

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Installation, Equipment, and Operation Costs

3.2.2.2 High Bottled Water Consumption and Alternative Water Sources in Urban Areas

3.2.2.3 Water Quality in Different Regions

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Expanding Middle-Class Population

3.2.3.2 Government and Ngo Support

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Aging Infrastructure

3.2.4.2 Limited Rural Reach and Maintenance Barriers

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Nanotechnology-Based Filtration

3.6.1.2 Electrochemical and Electrocoagulation Systems

3.6.1.3 Iot and Smart Water Monitoring Systems

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Uv-Based Water Purification Technologies

3.6.2.2 Bio-Based and Microbial Water Purification Technologies

3.6.2.3 Ceramic Water Filtration Systems

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Solar Water Disinfection (Sodis)

3.6.3.2 Atmospheric Water Generators (Awgs)

3.7 Patent Analysis

3.7.1 Introduction

3.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026

3.9 Impact of Gen Ai/Ai on Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market

3.9.1 Introduction

3.9.1.1 Impact of Gen AI on Point-Of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market

3.10 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

3.10.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.10.2 Threat of Substitutes

3.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.10.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.10.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis

4.4 Market Share Analysis

4.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.5.1 Company Valuation

4.6 Financial Metrics

4.7 Brand/Product Comparison

4.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

4.8.1 Stars

4.8.2 Emerging Leaders

4.8.3 Pervasive Players

4.8.4 Participants

4.8.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

4.8.5.1 Company Footprint

4.8.5.2 Region Footprint

4.8.5.3 Device Footprint

4.8.5.4 Technology Footprint

4.8.5.5 Application Footprint

4.8.5.6 Sales Channel Footprint

4.9 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.9.1 Progressive Companies

4.9.2 Responsive Companies

4.9.3 Dynamic Companies

4.9.4 Starting Blocks

4.9.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

4.9.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

4.9.6 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

4.10 Competitive Scenario

4.10.1 Product Launches

4.10.2 Deals

4.10.3 Expansions



