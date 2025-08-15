Hydrogen Peroxide Company Evaluation Report 2025 | Solvay, Evonik, and Arkema Lead with Sustainability, Innovation, and High-Performance Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Peroxide - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Hydrogen Peroxide Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Hydrogen Peroxide. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and industry trends. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 112 companies, of which the Top 12 Hydrogen Peroxide Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.



Hydrogen peroxide is a versatile and powerful oxidizing agent, existing as a clear, colourless liquid. It is widely recognized as an environmentally friendly chemical because its decomposition products are simply water and oxygen, leaving no harmful residues. Produced in various concentrations, it serves a vast array of purposes across multiple industries, valued as a green alternative to chlorine-based chemicals for bleaching, disinfection, and chemical synthesis. Its efficacy and clean decomposition profile make it a staple in both industrial and household applications.



The largest driver for the hydrogen peroxide market is the pulp and paper industry, which uses it as a key bleaching agent to produce high-quality, bright paper products without using elemental chlorine, thereby meeting stringent environmental standards. Another significant growth area is in chemical manufacturing, particularly to produce propylene oxide via the HPPO process. Furthermore, its application in wastewater treatment and environmental remediation through advanced oxidation processes continues to grow as regulations on industrial effluent become stricter and the need for effective decontamination solutions rises.



Despite its wide utility, the market is not without challenges. High concentrations of hydrogen peroxide are hazardous to handle and transport, requiring specialized equipment and adherence to strict safety protocols, which can increase logistical costs. The chemical itself is inherently unstable and can decompose over time, especially when exposed to heat, light, or impurities, necessitating careful inventory management. Additionally, the production of hydrogen peroxide is energy-intensive, and its cost can be subject to fluctuations in the price of natural gas, a primary feedstock.



The 360 Quadrant maps the Hydrogen Peroxide companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Hydrogen Peroxide quadrant. The top criteria for product footprint evaluation included Grade [90% Hydrogen Peroxide, 35% Hydrogen Peroxide, 6 - 10% Hydrogen Peroxide, 3% Hydrogen Peroxide], Product Function [Chemical Synthesis, Bleaching, Disinfectant, Cleaning & Etching, Other Product Functions], End-Use Industry [Pulp & Paper, Food & Beverages, Water Treatment, Textile & Laundry, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Electronics, Other End-use Industries].



Key Players:



Major vendors in the Hydrogen Peroxide market are Solvay S.A. (Belgium), Evonik (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), Nouryon (Netherlands), and Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd. (South Korea). The key strategies major vendors implement in the Hydrogen Peroxide market are partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and product enhancements.



Solvay S.A.



Following its 2023 demerger, the new Solvay has emerged as a focused leader in essential chemicals. The Belgian company holds top global positions in markets for soda ash, peroxides, and high-performance silica. Its strategy is centered on maintaining cost leadership and driving strong cash generation from its core businesses, which are vital to industries like glass, automotive, and consumer goods. By providing fundamental materials that are also crucial for the energy transition, such as in solar panels and tires, Solvay solidifies its position as a resilient and indispensable industrial supplier.



Evonik



Evonik Industries is a world leader in specialty chemicals, offering a diverse portfolio that serves markets from automotive to healthcare. The German powerhouse is known for its high-performance polymers, specialty additives, and essential ingredients for nutrition and care. Strategically, Evonik is focused on sustainability and innovation, providing solutions that enable energy efficiency, advanced drug delivery, and resource conservation. Through disciplined portfolio management and a clear focus on its high-growth Next Generation solutions, Evonik maintains its position as a key partner for industries seeking sustainable and high-performance materials.



Arkema S.A.



Arkema is a leading French specialty materials company, focused on providing innovative and sustainable solutions. Its business is centered on three highly complementary segments: Adhesives, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Arkema is renowned for its high-performance polymers, including the bio-based Rilsan polyamide and Kynar PVDF, a critical component in EV batteries. Strategically, the company is committed to becoming a pure player in specialty materials, driving growth through innovations that support lightweighting, the circular economy, and renewable energy, solidifying its role as a key solutions provider for a sustainable future.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions of Study

1.3 Stakeholders



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Drivers

3.1.1.1 Increasing Demand for Surface Disinfectants

3.1.1.2 Growing Demand for Hydrogen Peroxide as Oxidizing Agent

3.1.1.3 Increasing Applications in Pulp & Paper Industry

3.1.1.4 Government Push for Green Chemicals and Circular Manufacturing

3.1.2 Restraints

3.1.2.1 Operational Hazards and Specialized Handling Requirements

3.1.2.2 Regulatory Pressure on Effluent Discharge

3.1.3 Opportunities

3.1.3.1 Demand for High-Purity Chemical Grades from Semiconductor and Electronics Industries

3.1.3.2 Integration into Textile Processing for Sustainable Finishing

3.1.3.3 Agricultural and Post-Harvest Applications in Food Safety

3.1.4 Challenges

3.1.4.1 Limited Shelf Stability and Distribution Constraints in Hot Climates

3.1.4.2 Water and Energy-Intensive Manufacturing Process



4 Industry Trends

4.1 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.2 Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.4.1 Key Technologies

4.4.1.1 Hydrogen Peroxide to Propylene Oxide Process

4.4.1.2 Advanced Oxidation Processes

4.4.2 Complementary Technologies

4.4.2.1 Vaporized Hydrogen Peroxide Sterilization

4.4.2.2 Anthraquinone Process

4.5 Impact of Gen Ai on Hydrogen Peroxide Market

4.6 Patent Analysis

4.6.1 Introduction

4.6.2 Approach

4.6.3 Top Applicants

4.7 Key Conferences and Events in 2025

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Players Strategies/Right to Win

5.3 Revenue Analysis

5.4 Market Share Analysis

5.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.5.1 Company Valuation

5.5.2 Financial Metrics

5.6 Brand/Product Comparison

5.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.7.1 Stars

5.7.2 Emerging Leaders

5.7.3 Pervasive Players

5.7.4 Participants

5.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

5.7.5.1 Company Footprint

5.7.5.2 Region Footprint

5.7.5.3 Grade Footprint

5.7.5.4 Product Function Footprint

5.7.5.5 End-Use Industry Footprint

5.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.8.1 Progressive Companies

5.8.2 Responsive Companies

5.8.3 Dynamic Companies

5.8.4 Starting Blocks

5.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2024

5.8.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/Smes

5.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/Smes

5.9 Competitive Scenario

5.9.1 Deals

5.9.2 Expansions

5.9.3 Product Launches

5.9.4 Other Developments



6 Company Profiles

Evonik

Solvay

Arkema

Nouryon

Kemira

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Airedale Group

Oci Limited

National Peroxide Limited

Aditya Birla Chemicals

Hawkins

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Indian Peroxide Limited

Kingboard Holdings Limited

Guangdong Zhongcheng Chemicals Inc.

Khimprom

Barentz

Interstate Chemical Company

Pcipl

Miles Chemical Company

Emco Chemical Distributors, Inc.

Nuberg Epc

Hubbard-Hall

Chemplast Sanmar Limited

