LumenHaus Powers Bayer 04 Leverkusen as Official Premium Partner for 2025/26 Season

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LumenHaus, Germany’s forefront innovator in smart home energy solutions, has officially signed as an Official Premium Partner of Bayer 04 Leverkusen for the 2025/26 season, marking the start of a collaboration that blends tradition, innovation, and sustainability. This partnership brings together LumenHaus’ smart energy solutions with the dynamic spirit of one of the Bundesliga’s most storied clubs.





From left to right: Adrian Bühler (LumenHaus Marketing Director), Dr. Dai Wang (LumenHaus CEO), Fernando Carro (Bayer 04 CEO), Markus Breglec (Bayer 04 CMO)

The signing ceremony took place at the BayArena, attended by LumenHaus Co-Founder & CEO Dr. Dai Wang and German Marketing Director Adrian Bühler, alongside Fernando Carro (CEO, Bayer 04 Leverkusen) and Markus Breglec (CMO, Bayer 04 Leverkusen).

Dr. Dai Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of LumenHaus:

“Bayer 04 Leverkusen’s century-long tradition of perseverance and pushing boundaries has made football a cultural emblem of the city and its fans. At LumenHaus, we share the same drive—delivering innovative, reliable smart energy solutions that enhance everyday life for households, communities, and future generations. Through this partnership, we aim to honor tradition while fulfilling our mission: to bring championship-level energy experiences to German homes.”

Fernando Carro, CEO of Bayer 04 Leverkusen:

“We warmly welcome LumenHaus to the Werkself family. Their forward-thinking approach to technology aligns perfectly with our values—energy, passion, innovation, and responsibility. This is more than a partnership between sport and energy technology; it is a commitment to sustainable development, injecting dependable green power into our new season.”

With this partnership, Bayer 04 takes its next step toward sporting excellence and sustainability, while LumenHaus continues to bring trusted, future-ready energy solutions to more households—together fostering warmer, more connected, and more sustainable communities.

About Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Founded in 1904, Bayer 04 Leverkusen—known as the “Werkself” (Factory Team)—is one of Germany’s most tradition-rich and innovation-driven football clubs. Since joining the Bundesliga in 1979, the team has been a consistent top-flight contender, celebrated for its competitive excellence, fighting spirit, and deep community ties. In the 2023/24 season, Bayer 04 secured both the Bundesliga championship and the DFB-Pokal title, marking a historic double triumph.

About LumenHaus

LumenHaus is an innovation-driven German company transforming the home energy landscape through AI-powered solutions. With a Direct-to-Consumer model at its core, the company integrates artificial intelligence with solar generation, battery storage, home EV charging, and heat management systems—empowering households to optimize energy use, reduce costs, and accelerate the transition to a sustainable future.

