Fireplace Refinishing Expert John Bubenik Offers Demolition-Free Makeover Advice in HelloNation Magazine

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What can homeowners do if they dislike their fireplace’s appearance but want to avoid the dust and cost of demolition? According to a new article in HelloNation , there’s a detailed, mess-free solution that relies on artistic refinishing techniques. John Bubenik of The Color Craftsmen in St. Louis, Missouri, explains how this method transforms brick, stone, tile, marble, and cast fireplaces without removing a single component.

The refinishing process is rooted in European decorative traditions and provides a fully customized look that works with any interior style. Each surface — whether textured or smooth — is treated individually using paint, glaze, and layering techniques that add visual depth and natural variation. The result mimics the appearance of entirely new material, not simply a surface that has been painted over. This makes the process especially appealing for homeowners who want to avoid the flat, uniform look often associated with painted fireplaces.

Color plays a central role in the transformation. Bubenik says that selecting the right tones — including soft grays, off-whites, beiges, and even darker charcoals — can completely modernize a traditional red brick fireplace or help a contemporary design stand out. These colors are applied in subtle layers that maintain the dimensional quality of the original material. Because the technique allows for nuanced adjustments, homeowners can match or contrast the fireplace with surrounding finishes to tie the room together. And since the entire structure remains intact, the process is clean and quick — with no debris, no demolition, and minimal disruption.

While brick and stone are common fireplace materials, the refinishing technique is equally effective on other surfaces. Even cast fireplaces and surrounds made from tile or marble can receive a fresh, updated appearance. Using similar careful applications of glaze and translucent coatings, Bubenik and his team are able to enhance or completely restyle the surface — providing homeowners with more design flexibility without the need for replacement.

This approach also fits the needs of older or historic homes. Many owners of period properties want to retain original architectural details, but dated fireplace materials can make a room feel out of sync. Refinishing allows these homeowners to preserve the original fireplace while still achieving a fresh, current look. Because no structural alterations are required, there’s no risk of damaging vintage features — an important benefit when working with homes that have protected or delicate elements.

Throughout the process, Bubenik’s goal is to create a fireplace that fits naturally into the room’s overall design. Rather than standing out as an afterthought or clashing with the rest of the home, the refinished surface becomes a cohesive focal point. This attention to detail is part of what makes The Color Craftsmen’s work distinctive. They approach each project as a unique canvas — using a combination of craftsmanship, color theory, and artistic technique to deliver results that feel both personal and enduring.

For homeowners who are weighing their options, this method offers a compelling mix of beauty, speed, and practicality. There’s no need for jackhammers or dust barriers — just a thoughtful, artistic process that delivers long-term visual impact. That’s the takeaway from Fireplace Refinishing: A Dust-Free Way to Transform a Room, where expert advice from The Color Craftsmen helps homeowners reimagine their fireplaces with elegance and ease.

