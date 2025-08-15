Paving Expert Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving Talks Asphalt Maintenance in HelloNation

PITTSFORD, N.Y., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Does new asphalt need maintenance? Homeowners often assume that a freshly paved driveway will stay flawless without any extra care. In an article featured in HelloNation , Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving explains why this belief is a costly misconception and provides insight on how to preserve the lifespan of new pavement.

Carozza notes that even brand-new asphalt is vulnerable to damage from environmental factors and heavy vehicle loads. Asphalt is a flexible material that reacts to sun, rain, freezing temperatures, and traffic, all of which cause gradual deterioration. UV exposure makes the surface brittle, while water infiltration leads to cracks that expand over time. Without early intervention, these small imperfections compromise the foundation beneath the pavement.

The article emphasizes that sealcoating is a critical preventive measure for protecting asphalt. This treatment forms a protective barrier that blocks harmful UV rays, repels water, and minimizes damage from oil and chemicals. Carozza compares sealcoating to sunscreen, as it significantly slows down the aging process of pavement. Additionally, routine cleaning and proper drainage help prevent trapped moisture that accelerates surface wear. Avoiding heavy loads on new asphalt, especially during hot weather, also reduces the risk of early cracking.

Understanding how often new pavement should be sealcoated is essential. Carozza explains that applying sealcoating every few years is a minor investment that prevents expensive repairs or full replacement later. Regular maintenance keeps driveways smooth, strong, and visually appealing for years.

Homeowners can learn more about why new pavement still needs maintenance by reading Myth vs. Fact – Why New Pavement Still Needs Maintenance in HelloNation, where Stephen Carozza of Bedford Paving shares expert tips on protecting asphalt from premature damage.

