SINTX Technologies Issues Business Update Following Strategic Realignment, Leadership Expansion, and SiNAPTIC Acquisition

Company Reinforces Commercialization Focus and Strategic Direction

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”), an advanced ceramics innovator specializing in silicon nitride (Si₃N₄) for medical device applications, today issued a business update in connection with the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. The business update highlights meaningful progress from the Company’s recent SiNAPTIC acquisition, decisive strategic transformation, and a revitalized commercialization strategy aimed at accelerating growth over the next twelve to twenty-four months.

“SINTX is now positioned to lead the next wave of innovation in medical technology,” said Eric Olson, Chairman and CEO. “In just six months, we have rebuilt the Company from the ground up—bringing in world-class leadership, streamlining operations, divesting non-core assets, and executing a focused commercialization strategy designed to deliver breakthrough medical solutions and create substantial shareholder value. We are one of the only companies worldwide with both the intellectual property and manufacturing expertise to deliver advanced silicon nitride biomaterials in multiple formats to the medical device industry.”

Commercial Product Expansion and Acquisition of SiNAPTIC

The company continues to provide spinal interbody devices to CTL/ Amedica. To date, over 50,000 devices have been successfully implanted. In July 2025, SINTX completed a significant acquisition of SiNAPTIC Surgical, LLC, an innovator in silicon nitride implants. The current portfolio of differentiated orthopedic and spine technologies, include:

510(k)-cleared Interbody spinal implants made from a proprietary silicon nitride ceramic biomaterial and;

Foot and Ankle Fusion Wedges, for which a new 510(k) premarket notification was submitted in July 2025

Olson further stated, “These next-generation implants combine the osteoconductive, antimicrobial, and imaging advantages of silicon nitride with the versatility of polymers already trusted by surgeons, all of which present significant opportunities for revenue and margin growth. The next six to twelve months will be even more transformative as we execute our strategic plans and redefine the medical device category.”

Expansion of Leadership Team

The acquisition of SiNAPTIC also brought a proven team of MedTech innovators to SINTX, significantly enhancing its depth and commercial capabilities:

Bryan Scheer, M.D. – Orthopedic surgeon, MedTech entrepreneur, and founder of SiNAPTIC, now Chairman of the Clinical Advisory Board of SINTX

Hugh Roberts – Co-founder of SiNAPTIC and industry veteran with a track record in product innovation and commercialization, now Managing Director of Business Development

Lisa Marie Del Re – experienced in launching and scaling orthopedic sales channels, now Chief Commercial Officer

Brian Hockett – expert in surgical R&D and engineering, now serving as Senior Vice President of Regulatory and Quality Affairs

Streamlined Operations and Strategic Focus on Medical Devices

Over the past year, SINTX has executed a deliberate restructuring effort aimed at focusing exclusively on high-margin, high-growth opportunities in orthopedic and surgical markets. Key actions include:

Divestiture of Non-Core Assets : In February 2025, SINTX sold its Maryland-based subsidiary, Technology Assessment & Transfer, Inc. (TA&T), eliminating associated liabilities and enabling greater strategic focus.

: In February 2025, SINTX sold its Maryland-based subsidiary, Technology Assessment & Transfer, Inc. (TA&T), eliminating associated liabilities and enabling greater strategic focus. Termination of Non-Strategic Operations : In August 2024, the Company officially shut down its armor ceramics facility, ceasing further investment in non-core technologies and recognizing a one-time impairment charge.

: In August 2024, the Company officially shut down its armor ceramics facility, ceasing further investment in non-core technologies and recognizing a one-time impairment charge. Exit from Low-Margin OEM Manufacturing: The Company’s slight decrease in revenue during Q2 2025 reflects a purposeful transition away from technical ceramics contracts that did not align with long-term profitability goals.





Future Growth Strategy - Advancing Innovation and Scientific Leadership

Looking ahead, SINTX will continue to build on its scientific foundation and IP portfolio with meaningful and long-term performance impact. Recent advancements include:

The Company has filed multiple new patents related to composite implant design, additive manufacturing, and antimicrobial ceramics.

Peer-reviewed publications validating the performance of silicon nitride in orthopedic and surgical applications, including 3D-printed implant composites with properties that match cortical bone.

“We are moving decisively toward commercialization,” said Olson. “And as we do, we will provide the kind of transparency our shareholders expect.”

For more information, visit www.sintx.com.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and agribiotech applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.

Business and Media Inquiries for SINTX:

Elliot Sloane

ThroughCo Communications

esloane@throughco.com

917-291-0833

Katie Russo

ThroughCo Communications

krusso@throughco.com

501-282-5069

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

801.839.3502

IR@sintx.com