Plus Therapeutics Reports Stockholders’ Equity in Excess of $2.5 million in Compliance with Nasdaq Equity Requirements

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (“Plus” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics with advanced platform technologies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced it reported stockholders’ equity of $3 million and therefore satisfied Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(b)(1) (the “Equity Rule”), as of June 30, 2025. The Equity Rule requires listed companies to maintain a minimum of $2.5 million in stockholders’ equity.

As previously reported, on June 3, 2025, the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Department (the “Staff”) notified the Company that, as of March 31, 2025, the Company no longer satisfied the Equity Rule. Insofar as the Company was subject to a Mandatory Panel Monitor, as that term is defined under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5815(d)(4)(C), through March 6, 2026, with respect to the Equity Rule in particular, the Staff issued a delist determination following such non-compliance. On June 10, 2025, the Company timely requested a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), which stayed any further action by the Staff. The hearing was held on July 15, 2025.

As previously disclosed, on July 22, 2025, the Company was notified by Nasdaq that the Panel had granted the Company’s request for an extension to evidence compliance with the Equity Rule subject to the Company’s satisfaction of certain conditions.

As reflected in the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 filed August 14, 2025, the Company reported stockholders’ equity in excess of $2.5 million and therefore satisfied the Equity Rule as of June 30, 2025. The Company awaits Nasdaq’s confirmation that it has evidenced compliance with the Equity Rule.

About Plus Therapeutics

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing targeted radiotherapeutics for difficult-to-treat cancers of the central nervous system with the potential to enhance clinical outcomes. Combining image-guided local beta radiation and targeted drug delivery approaches, the Company is advancing a pipeline of product candidates with lead programs in leptomeningeal metastases (LM) and recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). The Company has built a supply chain through strategic partnerships that enable the development, manufacturing, and future potential commercialization of its products. For more information, visit https://plustherapeutics.com/.

