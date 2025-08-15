Nexxen Seeks Authorization for New $20 Million Ordinary Share Repurchase Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that it is seeking authorization to initiate a new $20 million Ordinary Share repurchase program (“new repurchase program”), which would commence following the completion of its current program. The new repurchase program is intended to capitalize on what the Company believes is a compelling opportunity to acquire its Ordinary Shares at a discounted valuation, reflecting confidence in its long-term prospects.

Nexxen’s strong cash position, supported by its profitable and cash-generative model, enables flexibility for the Company to execute a balanced capital allocation strategy that prioritizes both long-term growth and shareholder value creation.

As previously announced, and in parallel with its intention to launch a new repurchase program, Nexxen will invest an additional $35 million in VIDAA, increasing its equity stake to approximately 6%. The investment will support VIDAA’s North American CTV expansion and is expected to enhance the long-term value of Nexxen’s exclusive data, advertising monetization rights, and overall investment.

The Company also plans to continue investing in the expansion of its commercial and media teams and in product innovation, aimed at both accelerating future growth and reinforcing its global market position.

In addition, Nexxen is exploring targeted strategic opportunities (expected to be smaller in size than the Amobee acquisition) to expand its monetizable data assets, enhance its AI capabilities, accelerate growth across its core business lines in the U.S. and internationally, or enter new high-growth markets.

As an Israeli company, Nexxen must comply with Israeli regulations requiring the Company to await the expiration of a 30-day creditor objection period before the new repurchase program can become effective. While Israeli court approval is not required, the program’s commencement is contingent upon receiving consent from the Company’s bank lenders.

Assuming no creditor objections within the 30-day period, and receipt of the required lender approvals, Nexxen would be permitted to initiate the new repurchase program. The new repurchase program would not require the Company to repurchase a specific number of Ordinary Shares, and it may be suspended, modified, or discontinued at any time, subject to applicable law, and outside of blackout periods. Any Ordinary Shares repurchased under the new repurchase program will be reclassified as dormant shares under the Israeli Companies Law and held in treasury without rights.

The Company will provide an update upon the commencement of the new repurchase program (pending receipt of necessary approvals), or if there are any delays due to creditor objections or lack of lender consent.

As of July 31, 2025, approximately $7.2 million remained under the Company’s current Ordinary Share repurchase authorization, which is expected to be completed prior to its scheduled end date of November 19, 2025.

