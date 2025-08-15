Stryker to host investor day

Portage, Michigan, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryker (NYSE:SYK) announced that it will host an Investor Day on Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time, in Mahwah, New Jersey.

A live audio webcast of the session, along with a replay, will be accessible on Stryker’s official website at www.stryker.com. The recording will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the site.

About Stryker

Stryker is a global leader in medical technologies and, together with our customers, we are driven to make healthcare better. We offer innovative products and services in MedSurg, Neurotechnology and Orthopaedics that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. Alongside our customers around the world, we impact more than 150 million patients annually. More information is available at www.stryker.com.

Contacts

For investor inquiries:

Jason Beach, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations at 269-385-2600 or jason.beach@stryker.com

For media inquiries:

Kim Montagnino, Vice President, Chief Communications Officer at 269-385-2600 or kim.montagnino@stryker.com