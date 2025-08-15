Y11 Sport and Media Secures Global Master License to Promote and Operate The Color Run™

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Y11 Sport and Media, a global sports entertainment and lifestyle company, has secured the exclusive worldwide master license to promote and operate The Color Run from event company Bigsley, owners and creators of the fun run series. The relaunch will be led by Thematic Runs, LLC, a new division of Y11, created to manage, market and expand The Color Run’s footprint in the United States and into select international markets.

After a brief hiatus, this iconic untimed running event known the “happiest 5K on the planet,” will kick off its vibrant return in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 1, at Dignity Health Sports Park, followed by a second stop in Dallas on Saturday, November 22, at Fair Park. Additional U.S. and international dates for 2026 will be announced in the coming months.

“The Color Run fits naturally into the Y11 portfolio of purpose-driven endurance experiences,” said Y11 Sport and Media Founder and CEO James Davies-Yandle. “Alongside our premier event brands including Motiv Sports running events , Challenge Family triathlons, and Vacation Races, The Color Run adds a new offering that deepens our connection with global audiences in fresh, meaningful ways.”

Participants can expect all the vibrant fun that made The Color Run a global phenomenon—plus exciting new elements, including:

Four color zones with color throws at every kilometer

with color throws at every kilometer Music throughout the course , including warm-up zones and sound stations

, including warm-up zones and sound stations Headliner DJ and festival vibes at the Finish Festival

at the Finish Festival Expanded Finish Festival with massive color throws, food trucks, beer garden, sponsor activations, wellness zone, family-friendly games, and more

The Color Run was created in 2012 by husband-and-wife duo Travis and Heidi Snyder, marketing visionaries and founders of Bigsley. Since then, it has welcomed more than 8 million participants in 50+ countries, making it the largest event series of its kind.

“After an exhaustive search for the right partner, we are excited to welcome Y11 and Thematic Runs to The Color Run family,” said Heidi Snyder. “It’s a magical brand, and we have every confidence that they will help bring the same joy and happiness to a new generation of Color Runners.”

Registration for all events will be provided by Let’s Do This, an online marketplace for finding and booking endurance events worldwide. For more information or to register, visit www.thecolorrun.com or follow @TheColorRun on Instagram and @TheColorRun on Facebook.

Assets: photo/b-roll video

About Thematic Runs, LLC

Thematic Runs, LLC is a newly formed division of Y11 Sport and Media created to relaunch and manage The Color Run in the United States and select global markets. Backed by Y11’s global event expertise, Thematic Runs blends creative marketing with operational excellence to deliver signature 5K experiences rooted in joy, wellness, and community.

About Y11 Sport and Media

Y11 Sport and Media is a global sports, entertainment, and lifestyle platform that connects communities Motiv Sports running events (16 events -- Surf City Marathon, Bay to Breakers, Saucony London 10K, and more), Challenge Family triathlons (35 events in 27 countries), Vacation Races, and Standard Chartered Kuala Lumpur Marathon – alongside three professional rugby clubs, and 38 football academies, camps, tournaments and licensees. Its sports marketing division, Augment Your Race (AYR), delivers comprehensive marketing solutions for brands and events, and iTAB, provides medal personalization. Y11 creates exceptional participant experiences and integrated brand partnerships.

About Bigsley

The creative force behind internationally celebrated events like The Color Run and Pumpkin Nights, Bigsley specializes in crafting large-scale experiences that inspire joy and connection. With millions of guests entertained worldwide, each Bigsley production—from vibrant 5K runs to enchanting pumpkin trails—is designed to create unforgettable moments of wonder. Our mission is to bring people together, create exceptional experiences, and make the world a happier and healthier place one incredible event at a time.

Attachment