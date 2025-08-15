UPCX Named Title Sponsor of WebX 2025 and Launches New Chapter of Global KOL Tour in Tokyo

Singapore, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WebX 2025, Asia’s largest global Web3 conference, will take place on August 25-26 at The Prince Park Tower Tokyo. UPCX, an open-source platform focused on blockchain payments and financial services, has been officially confirmed as the title sponsor.







The event is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees, bringing together global industry leaders, developers, investors, and KOLs to explore crypto assets, blockchain, and other Web3 technologies. WebX 2025 will provide a platform for direct interaction with Japanese and international companies, experts, entrepreneurs, investors, government officials, and media. As the title sponsor, UPCX will showcase its efficient blockchain payment solutions, enabling seamless peer-to-peer transactions. UPCX CEO Makoto Nakano and Co-Founder Joerg Weisshaar will deliver keynote speeches.







Following the conference, UPCX will co-host the official side event “UPCX KOL Tours: Tokyo Cruise & Connect” with AllSpark Research. Scheduled for August 27 from 19:00–21:30 JST, the event will take place on a luxury cruise in Tokyo Bay. This marks the latest chapter in UPCX’s global KOL tour series, following events in Bangkok and Dubai. Themed “Beyond Payment — Bridging Web2 & Web3 in Payments,” the side event aims to gather KOLs, media, Web3 leaders, and UPCX partners from Japan and beyond to discuss blockchain payment innovations and collaboration opportunities. Attendees will network against the backdrop of Tokyo Bay’s nightscape, exploring UPCX’s wallet, cross-chain tools, smart contracts, and diverse application scenarios.



UPCX CMO Koki Sato stated: “We are honored to be the title sponsor of WebX 2025 and to bring together leading Web3 voices through this side event. This is more than a gathering—it’s an opportunity to connect ideas and spark collaborations, helping us transcend the boundaries of traditional payments.”



As a next-generation open-source payment system, UPCX’s native token, UPC, is listed on Japan’s regulated BitTrade exchange. With a circulating market cap exceeding $350 million and over 1.2 million UPC staked, UPCX has built strong global brand influence. It previously served as the official blockchain payment sponsor for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships and an Associate Race Partner of the 2025 Tokyo E-Prix. By sponsoring WebX 2025 and hosting this side event, UPCX aims to deepen partnerships in the Asia-Pacific region, building a bridge between Web2 and Web3 through blockchain payments.



More about UPCX:



UPCX is a blockchain-based open-source payment platform that aims to provide secure, transparent, and compliant financial services to global users. It supports fast payments, smart contracts, cross-asset transactions, user-issued assets (UIA), non-fungible tokens (NFA), and stablecoins. Moreover, it offers a decentralized exchange (DEX), APIs, and SDKs, allows customized payment solutions, and integrates POS applications and hardware wallets for enhanced security, building a one-stop financial ecosystem.



