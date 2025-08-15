OFA Group Launches Digital Asset Strategy to Transform Senior Housing and Mortgage Transactions

Initiative leverages blockchain technology and tokenization to enhance senior housing development and financing efficiency

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OFA Group (Nasdaq:OFAL), a leader in architecture, real estate innovation, and AI-driven design solutions, today announced the implementation of its Digital Asset Strategy to streamline and enhance senior housing development and mortgage transactions.

This initiative integrates blockchain-powered digital assets into the company's real estate and financing workflows, enabling faster, more secure, and more transparent transactions. By leveraging tokenized assets and smart contracts, OFA aims to reduce administrative friction, improve liquidity, and open new investment pathways for both institutional and individual participants in the senior housing sector.

The Digital Asset Strategy builds upon OFA's existing $100 million digital asset treasury initiative and represents a significant expansion into blockchain-enabled real estate operations. This approach creates multiple value streams through operational efficiency gains, enhanced investor accessibility, and strengthened treasury diversification while positioning OFA at the forefront of proptech innovation.

The Digital Asset Strategy will be applied across two primary areas:

Senior Housing Projects – Tokenization of project equity and debt instruments to broaden investor participation and enhance funding flexibility for senior living facility development, design, and construction.

Mortgage Transactions – Blockchain-based mortgage record-keeping and settlement to increase transaction speed and transparency while reducing costs for senior housing financing and refinancing operations.

This strategic initiative directly supports OFA's core business verticals by introducing blockchain efficiency to senior care infrastructure development. The Company anticipates that tokenized senior housing investments could attract new capital sources while smart contract-enabled mortgage processing will significantly reduce transaction timelines and administrative overhead.

The implementation leverages OFA's proprietary AI tools, including PlanAid for automated building code compliance, to create integrated digital workflows that span from initial architectural design through final financing settlement. This end-to-end digital integration positions OFA to deliver comprehensive senior housing solutions with enhanced speed, transparency, and cost efficiency.

This move builds on OFA’s track record of combining architectural expertise, sustainable design, and cutting-edge technology to shape the future of the built environment. The Company believes this approach not only aligns with global proptech trends but also sets a new standard for secure, tech-enabled real estate operations in the rapidly expanding senior housing market.

About OFA Group

OFA Group, through its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Office for Fine Architecture Limited, is a publicly traded architectural and AI tool development firm dedicated to delivering innovative, sustainable, and client-focused solutions in the built environment. The company's portfolio spans architecture, interior design, planning, statutory submissions, and AI-driven building code compliance tools, with specialized expertise in senior care infrastructure development. For more information, please visit https://investor.ofacorp.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company's digital asset strategy implementation, blockchain technology adoption, tokenization of real estate assets, the Company's operations and business strategy and the Company's expected financial results. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including the uncertainties related to blockchain technology adoption, regulatory changes affecting digital assets and real estate tokenization, cybersecurity risks, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.