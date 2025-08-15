Natural DHT Blockers Take Center Stage in Hair Loss Defense — HairSmart Leads the Charge with Award-Winning Formula

CLEVELAND, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As hair loss continues to impact millions of men and women globally, science has made one thing abundantly clear: blocking DHT is essential to stopping genetic hair loss. HairSmart, the company that pioneered the fusion of FDA-cleared laser technology with regenerative Ayurveda, is leading the movement with its clinically formulated, all-natural DHT Blocker, recently voted the #1 Natural DHT Blocker in North America by a panel of integrative wellness professionals.

“DHT is the enemy of hair. But the real problem isn’t just DHT, it’s how people are treating it,” says Prerna Khemka, CEO of HairSmart. “Finasteride isn’t for everyone. Our goal is to offer a natural, side-effect-free option that works, and we have.”

Watch HairSmart founder Prerna Khemka explain the difference between natural DHT blockers and chemical drugs like Finasteride, including their impact on hormones, scalp health, and long-term regrowth.

What Is DHT and Why Does It Matter?

DHT, or dihydrotestosterone, is a byproduct of testosterone that binds to hair follicles and causes them to shrink over time, a process known as miniaturization. This is the root cause of androgenetic alopecia, or male and female pattern hair loss.

Once follicles shrink enough, they stop producing hair. Without intervention, this process is irreversible. The key? Block DHT before it damages the follicle permanently.

Pharmaceutical DHT Blockers vs. Natural Alternatives

Prescription medications like Finasteride and Dutasteride inhibit the enzyme 5-alpha-reductase, which converts testosterone to DHT. While effective, they come with risks: sexual side effects, mood changes, and long-term hormonal disruption.

HairSmart’s Natural DHT Blocker offers an alternative that’s:

Plant-based

Clinically backed

Side effect–free

Safe for both men and women

It contains a synergistic stack of saw palmetto, stinging nettle, pumpkin seed oil, pygeum, and green tea extract, each shown in clinical studies to naturally inhibit DHT production and binding at the follicle level.

The Ultimate Hair Defense Stack for All Ages

The HairSmart DHT Blocker is designed as part of a comprehensive Hair Defense Stack, supporting scalp health from the inside out. But what makes it most effective for men and women of all ages is pairing it with HairSmart’s Essential Hair Vitamin, a powerhouse blend of micronutrients, biotin, zinc, and adaptogens that feed follicles, improve density, and reduce shedding.

Together, the DHT Blocker + Hair Vitamin duo acts as the ultimate natural hair protection and regrowth system. While the blocker shields follicles from hormonal damage, the vitamin fuels the biological processes that stimulate strong, vibrant new growth.

Clinical Results

Recent trial photos show significant improvement in hair thickness and reduced shedding within 90 days of consistent use of the HairSmart Hair Defense Stack.

Before & After from Clinical Study:

CASE STUDY 1:

Male, 31 Years Old | Prototype: Essential for Men





CASE STUDY 2:

Male, 47 Years Old | Prototype: Essential for Men





CASE STUDY 3:

Female, 31 Years Old | Prototype: Essential for Women





