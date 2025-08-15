Bel Fuse Announces Participation in the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced its participation in the 16th Annual Midwest IDEAS Conference:

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

Mark Hodkinson, VP Finance & Corporate Controller

Tuesday, August 26, 2025

InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile

Conducting meetings throughout the day with a presentation at 10:15am ET

The investor presentation deck and webcast will be accessible via the investor relations section of the webcast at: https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations.



About Bel

Bel ( www.belfuse.com ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Company Contact:

Lynn Hutkin, CFO

ir@belf.com

Investor Contact:

Three Part Advisors

Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner

631-418-4339