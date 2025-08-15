The 11th Shenyang Peace Cup International Juvenile Football Tournament Kicks Off

SHENYANG, China, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 12, 2025, the 11th Shenyang Peace Cup International Juvenile Football Tournament, jointly hosted by the Shenyang Municipal People's Government and the Liaoning Provincial Bureau of Sports, kicked off at the Shenyang Peace Cup Football Park. The opening ceremony, themed "The Power of 11", drew inspiration from the 11th edition, the No.11 jersey, and the 11-player team.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The tournament this year brought together over 6,000 teenagers from 430 football teams across 9 countries. They converged in Shenyang to compete, exchange skills, and forge new friendship. Since its inception in 2015, the Peace Cup Tournament has been held successfully for 10 straight years, attracting more than 20,000 young players from 23 countries worldwide. It has evolved into a distinctive and influential sports IP, showcasing Shenyang's regional uniqueness and brand value, becoming a signature sports emblem of Liaoning Province.

As the host city, Shenyang, a renowned football hub blessed with a rich heritage, abundant resources, a broad talent pool, and deep-rooted passion for football, is accelerating efforts to become a national focal city for football development. Hosting a series of tournaments helps build top-tier systems for developing football talents, professional training, competitive events and effective management. By expanding youth football participation and elevating training standards, the city seeks to develop a distinctive provincial football model leveraging Liaoning's unique strengths.

Furthermore, the event fully leverages its driving momentum and spillover effects, catalyzing synergistic coordination across "Event + Tourism", "Event + Cultural Innovation", and "Event + Commerce" initiatives. Through this synergy, it energizes urban development, stimulates consumer demand and fuels economic growth, accelerating the city's rise as a premier hub for integrated cultural, sports and tourism excellence. In doing so, it amplifies Liaoning's contribution to fostering cultural confidence and vitality.

Source: Shenyang Municipal People's Government