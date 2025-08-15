Giants Protocol Announces First 10 Vietnamese Ambassadors Selected From 20,000 Global Applicants





HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giants Protocol , a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform backed by Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund, today announced the selection of its first 10 Vietnamese Ambassadors from a pool of over 20,000 global applicants. The appointments mark the start of the company’s global ambassador program, aimed at expanding its community presence in key Web3 markets.

Vietnam has long been one of the most passionate and resilient parts of the Giants family. This August, the company made its commitment clear: Vietnam, we see you, we value you, and we’re building with you.

The announcement follows Giants Protocol’s participation in GM Vietnam and Conviction, two major events in the region’s blockchain calendar. At Conviction’s “Rise of Agentic: How AI Agents Are Redefining On-Chain Interaction” panel, cofounder Arthur Lin outlined the company’s bold vision:

“These first ambassadors represent the talent and energy that will help us build a stronger presence here,” said Arthur Lin. “Vietnam has one of the most active and forward-thinking Web3 communities in the world.”

From over 20,000 applications worldwide with overwhelming interest from Vietnam, only 10 were chosen in this initial batch. The selected leaders will act as community builders, event organizers, and educational advocates for Giants Protocol’s ecosystem. For the 19,990 who weren’t selected this round, the journey is just beginning: new ambassadors will be appointed every one to two weeks, giving more people a chance to carry the torch forward.

From Singapore’s sovereign backing to the streets of Ho Chi Minh City, Giants Protocol is building a future where Vietnam stands tall in the global Web3 arena.

About Giants Protocol

Giants Protocol is a real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform powered by a multi-agent AI system, developed by 2MR Labs. The platform integrates AI-driven investment infrastructure, compliance tooling, and multi-chain access to streamline and scale the tokenization process. Backed since inception by Singapore’s Sovereign Wealth Fund and leading global investors, Giants Protocol is building the foundation for the next phase of asset innovation.

