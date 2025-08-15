Agentic SDRs: The AI-Powered Revolution Every B2B Sales Leader Must Know

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ launched Agentic SDRs, a groundbreaking feature available within its previously launched SalesPlay AI Sales Hub. This innovation empowers B2B sales teams to scale sales development without human limitations—delivering measurable results, reducing costs by up to 83%, and engaging prospects autonomously, 24/7.

First introduced as a comprehensive platform for AI-driven sales intelligence, the SalesPlay AI Sales Hub has already transformed how businesses execute B2B sales strategies. With the addition of Agentic SDRs, SalesPlay takes a major leap from traditional sales automation into fully autonomous sales engagement.

Unlike conventional tools that follow rigid scripts, Agentic SDRs operate as independent AI sales development representatives—making real-time decisions, adapting strategies instantly, and continuously learning from every interaction to improve performance.

Key Capabilities of Agentic SDRs

Autonomous Prospect Research – AI agents independently gather intelligence from 50+ premium data sources

– AI agents independently gather intelligence from 50+ premium data sources Intelligent Conversation Management – Human-like engagement across email, LinkedIn, and chat using advanced NLP

– Human-like engagement across email, LinkedIn, and chat using advanced NLP Real-Time Decision Making – Adaptive reasoning engines analyze responses and adjust outreach instantly

– Adaptive reasoning engines analyze responses and adjust outreach instantly 24/7 Availability – Continuous operation across time zones ensures no lead goes unengaged

– Continuous operation across time zones ensures no lead goes unengaged Self-Learning Optimization – Machine learning improves efficiency based on historical outcomes

"We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in how B2B sales teams operate," said Product Lead at MarketsandMarkets™. "Agentic SDRs don’t just automate tasks—they think, adapt, and execute with the strategic capability of top-performing human representatives, but at unlimited scale."

Early beta customers have reported 391% faster lead response times and an 83% reduction in sales development costs compared to human-only teams.

Seamless Integration

The Agentic SDRs feature connects effortlessly with existing CRM systems and sales management platforms, enabling immediate adoption without disrupting established workflows.

About MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay

SalesPlay is the world’s first AI-powered sales intelligence platform, delivering 3x productivity gains through seven specialized AI Agents. Built on MarketsandMarkets’ exclusive intelligence and premium data sources, SalesPlay equips B2B teams with a competitive edge in every stage of the sales cycle.

