Your Pump Is Trying to Tell You: You Need a Better Nursing Bra

New York, NY, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Most moms begin their breastfeeding journey with a pump and a bra, often purchased separately. Both may seem like smart choices, but when used together, they often don’t align. Hands-free turns into hands-on. Leaks happen. Comfort disappears. Instead of gaining time and freedom, moms are stuck adjusting gear and rethinking their setup.

Even the best breastfeeding bras can fall short if they are not designed to support a pump. For Breastfeeding Month 2025, Momcozy introduces a better solution. These three new kits combine wearable pumps with bras built to support them from the start.

Awaken the Imagination of Comfort

Many moms expect wearable pumps to offer convenience, flexibility, and more time for themselves. Pairing them with a hands-free pumping bra sounds like the perfect plan. But in reality, the comfort often doesn’t last.

The pump slips. The bra sags or digs in. Leaks start. Pressure builds. What once felt promising becomes another frustrating task in an already full day.

The issue often isn't the pump or the bra alone. It’s that they were never designed to function as a system. This disconnect can turn pumping from a moment of ease into a daily stressor.

Real-Life Struggles: When Breast Pumps and Nursing Bras Don’t Work Together, Moms Endure the Discomfort

Even with careful product choices, mismatches happen.

“I carefully chose both my breast pump and nursing bra. Why do they still feel either too tight or too stuffy when used together? The whole pumping experience feels unstable and uncomfortable.”

“I want to turn the pump on with one hand, but the bra clasp keeps getting in the way. The nursing opening is made only for direct breastfeeding. There’s no room for the pump. I fumble awkwardly, and it ruins my whole pumping rhythm.”

When pumps and bras fail to work together, the fix isn’t always a new product. It’s a new approach.

How Momcozy Solves It: Every Pump Deserves Its Perfect Match

Momcozy designs pumps and bras as one unified solution. This dual-category approach ensures they function together to deliver support, comfort, and ease in real-life use.

Each kit combines a specific pump with a supportive breastfeeding bra that secures the pump properly and fits comfortably. These sets were developed using real feedback from moms, especially those who experienced leaks, pinching, and shifting gear. The goal is not just product compatibility but relief from repeated discomfort.

Meet the Three Kits

Moms don’t need more tools. They need the right ones to work together. Each Momcozy kit is created to solve a specific daily challenge.

Momcozy Pro Breastfeeding Kit: Mobile Flow Hands-free Breast Pump ✖ Jelly Strip Support Nursing Bra

Working moms often have tight schedules and few private spaces to pump. This kit supports those fast, pressured moments. The Mobile Flow Pump delivers efficient expression during short breaks without sacrificing output. The hands-free pumping bra is built with jelly strip support that wraps gently around the chest, holding the pump in place without wires. Whether sitting through a meeting or pumping in a shared space, moms can stay focused without distractions, leaks, or gear adjustments.

Momcozy Breastfeeding Starter Kit: M5 All-in-One Breast Pump ✖ Ultra Soft Nursing Bra

The early days of breastfeeding can feel overwhelming. This kit is designed to make that transition easier. The M5 Pump uses a baby-suckling rhythm that mimics natural feeding and reduces nipple pain. Paired with a buttery-soft nursing and pumping bra that stretches and adapts to postpartum body changes, this set surrounds first-time moms in all-day comfort and flexibility, helping them build confidence from the very first pump. The bra stays soft and supportive throughout the day, even as the body shifts.

Momcozy Naturally Safe Breastfeeding Kit: Wearable Breast Pump V1Pro ✖ U.S. Cotton Nursing Bra

For moms with sensitive skin or higher output needs, this kit offers durable comfort. The V1Pro delivers hospital-grade suction while keeping the motor away from the chest, which helps reduce heat and irritation during long sessions. The US Cotton Bra is made from American-grown cotton. It’s breathable, hypoallergenic, and moisture-wicking for long-lasting freshness. Together, this set continues to deliver effective, safe, and gentle care for delicate skin.

Why Choose Momcozy

Momcozy leads with a simple belief: moms need gear that works with them, not against them. The Comfort+ experience combines thoughtful design with real-life insight to eliminate friction points that disrupt pumping.

Comfort +, Momcozy’s innovation framework, drives every product. From suction efficiency to fabric choice, each part supports the next. The brand’s dual-category approach means breast pumps and nursing bras are never designed in isolation. They are built to solve everyday pain points together.

This focus on integration helps moms pump more comfortably, adjust less often, and feel more confident throughout their breastfeeding journey.

About Momcozy

Momcozy is a trusted brand in wearable breast pumps and nursing bras, serving millions of mothers around the world. They focus on comfort, practicality, and real-life needs. From pregnancy through postpartum, Momcozy supports every stage of the breastfeeding journey with products that make daily life a little easier.