180 Degree Capital Corp. And Mount Logan Capital Inc. Provide Update on Proposed Business Combination

As of August 14, 2025, in excess of 57%, or more than 90% of the approximately 63% of outstanding shares of 180 Degree Capital voted, are FOR the proposed Business Combination, and in excess of 50% of the outstanding shares of 180 Degree Capital have been voted FOR all other proposals scheduled to be considered at the August 22, 2025 special shareholder meeting

As of August 14, 2025, Mount Logan is in receipt of proxies representing votes in excess of the required thresholds to approve the resolutions that are necessary to implement the proposed Business Combination

As part of discussions, 180 Degree Capital continues to engage in constructive dialogue with 180 Degree Capital shareholders

MONTCLAIR, N.J. and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: TURN) (“180 Degree Capital”) and Mount Logan Capital Inc. (MLC) (“Mount Logan”) provided an update to shareholders showing strong support in favor of the proposed business combination between 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan (the “Business Combination”), with over 57% of the outstanding shares of 180 Degree Capital having been voted in favor of the proposed Business Combination as of August 14, 2025, and with shareholders of Mount Logan having submitted proxies representing votes in excess of the required thresholds to approve the resolutions that are necessary to implement the proposed Business Combination.

180 Degree Capital continues to engage in active dialogue and outreach with 180 Degree Capital shareholders in connection with the proposed Business Combination. Based on these conversations, 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan continue to believe support will be received from the required threshold of votes from 180 Degree Capital shareholders to consummate the proposed Business Combination.

“We are encouraged by the strong level of support we have received from our shareholders,” said Kevin Rendino, Chief Executive Officer of 180 Degree Capital. “We continue to work collaboratively with Mount Logan and our investors to ensure the combined company launches with the right structure and governance to support value realization.”

“We appreciate the level of engagement we have had with our shareholders and their thoughts on the go-forward outlook of our business,” said Ted Goldthorpe, Chief Executive Officer of Mount Logan. “The vote momentum across both shareholder bases underscores confidence in the business logic of this combination. We remain focused on closing and on positioning New Mount Logan for long-term value creation.”

The special meetings of shareholders for each of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan to approve the proposed Business Combination are scheduled in each case for August 22, 2025. Shareholders can access the joint proxy statement and prospectus at https://ir.180degreecapital.com/sec-filings or under Mount Logan’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com. 180 Degree Capital urges its shareholders to cast their votes by following the instructions outlined in the joint proxy statement and/or the proxy card received via email or mail or by calling our proxy solicitor, EQ Fund Solutions, at 1-800-967-5051.

Please contact EQ Fund Solutions or 180 Degree Capital at ir@180degreecapital.com if you have not received materials to cast your votes or if you have questions about the proxy materials.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a publicly traded registered closed-end fund focused on investing in and providing value-added assistance through constructive activism to what we believe are substantially undervalued small, publicly traded companies that have potential for significant turnarounds. Our goal is that the result of our constructive activism leads to a reversal in direction for the share price of these investee companies, i.e., a 180-degree turn. Detailed information about 180 Degree Capital and its holdings can be found on its website at www.180degreecapital.com .

Press Contact:

Daniel B. Wolfe

Robert E. Bigelow

180 Degree Capital Corp.

973-746-4500

ir@180degreecapital.com

About Mount Logan Capital Inc.

Mount Logan Capital Inc. is an alternative asset management and insurance solutions company that is focused on public and private debt securities in the North American market and the reinsurance of annuity products, primarily through its wholly owned subsidiaries Mount Logan Management LLC (“ML Management”) and Ability Insurance Company (“Ability”), respectively. Mount Logan also actively sources, evaluates, underwrites, manages, monitors and primarily invests in loans, debt securities, and other credit-oriented instruments that present attractive risk-adjusted returns and present low risk of principal impairment through the credit cycle.

ML Management was organized in 2020 as a Delaware limited liability company and is registered with the SEC as an investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. The primary business of ML Management is to provide investment management services to (i) privately offered investment funds exempt from registration under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) advised by ML Management, (ii) a non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company, (iii) Ability, and (iv) non-diversified closed-end management investment companies registered under the 1940 Act that operate as interval funds. ML Management also acts as the collateral manager to collateralized loan obligations backed by debt obligations and similar assets.

Ability is a Nebraska domiciled insurer and reinsurer of long-term care policies acquired by Mount Logan in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021. Ability is unique in the insurance industry in that its long-term care portfolio’s morbidity risk has been largely re-insured to third parties, and Ability is no longer insuring or re-insuring new long-term care risk.

Contacts:

Mount Logan Capital Inc.

365 Bay Street, Suite 800

Toronto, ON M5H 2V1

info@mountlogancapital.ca

Nikita Klassen

Chief Financial Officer

Nikita.Klassen@mountlogancapital.ca

Scott Chan

Investor Relations

Scott.Chan@mountlogan.com

Additional Information and Where to Find It

In connection with the agreement and plan of merger among 180 Degree Capital, Mount Logan Capital Inc. ("Mount Logan"), Yukon New Parent, Inc. ("New Mount Logan"), Polar Merger Sub, Inc., and Moose Merger Sub, LLC, dated January 16, 2025, as it may from time to time be amended, modified or supplemented (the "Merger Agreement") that details the proposed combination of the businesses of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan and any other transactions contemplated by and pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement (the "Business Combination"), 180 Degree Capital has filed with the SEC and is in the process of mailing to its shareholders a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Business Combination Proxy Statement”), containing a form of WHITE proxy card. In addition, the surviving Delaware corporation, New Mount Logan has filed a registration statement (Registration No. 333-286043) with the SEC (the “Registration Statement”) that registers the exchange of New Mount Logan shares in the Business Combination and includes the Business Combination Proxy Statement in the form of a prospectus of New Mount Logan (the “New Mount Logan Proxy Statement/Prospectus”). The Business Combination Proxy Statement and the New Mount Logan Proxy Statement/Prospectus each contain important information about 180 Degree Capital, Mount Logan, New Mount Logan, the Business Combination and related matters. SHAREHOLDERS OF 180 DEGREE CAPITAL AND MOUNT LOGAN ARE URGED TO READ THE BUSINESS COMBINATION PROXY STATEMENT AND NEW MOUNT LOGAN PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS CONTAINED IN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND OTHER DOCUMENTS THAT HAVE BEEN FILED OR WILL BE FILED WITH THE APPLICABLE SECURITIES REGULATORY AUTHORITIES AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT 180 DEGREE CAPITAL, MOUNT LOGAN, NEW MOUNT LOGAN, THE BUSINESS COMBINATION AND RELATED MATTERS. Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov and the website maintained by the Canadian securities regulators at www.sedarplus.ca. Copies of the documents filed by 180 Degree Capital are also available free of charge by accessing 180 Degree Capital’s investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com.

In connection with the Director Election Special Meeting, 180 Degree Capital intends to file with the SEC a proxy statement on Schedule 14A (the “Director Election Proxy Statement”), containing a form of WHITE proxy card, with respect to its solicitation of proxies for the Director Election Special Meeting. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE DIRECTOR ELECTION PROXY STATEMENT (INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS THERETO) FILED BY THE COMPANY AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SOLICITATION. Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents and other documents filed with the SEC by the Company free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at https://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed by the Company are also available free of charge by accessing the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.180degreecapital.com.

Certain Information Concerning the Participants

180 Degree Capital, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in connection with the Business Combination and the Director Election Special Meeting. Information about 180 Degree Capital’s executive officers and directors is available in 180 Degree Capital’s Annual Report filed on Form N-CSR for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on February 13, 2025, and in its proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“2024 Annual Meeting”), which was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2024. To the extent holdings by the directors and executive officers of 180 Degree Capital securities reported in the proxy statement for the 2024 Annual Meeting have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on Statements of Change in Ownership on Forms 3, 4 or 5 filed with the SEC. These documents are or will be available free of charge at the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the 180 Degree Capital shareholders in connection with the Business Combination and the Director Election Special Meeting is contained in the Business Combination Proxy Statement, and will be contained in the Director Election Proxy Statement when such document becomes available.

Mount Logan, its directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the shareholders of Mount Logan in favor of the approval of the Business Combination. Information about Mount Logan’s executive officers and directors is available in Mount Logan’s annual information form dated March 13, 2025, available on its website at https://mountlogancapital.ca/investor-relations and on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.com. To the extent holdings by the directors and executive officers of Mount Logan securities reported in Mount Logan’s annual information form have changed, such changes have been or will be reflected on insider reports filed on SEDI at https://www.sedi.com/sedi/. Additional information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be considered participants in the solicitation of the Mount Logan shareholders in connection with the Business Combination is contained in the New Mount Logan Proxy Statement/Prospectus included in the Registration Statement.

Non-Solicitation

This letter and the materials accompanying it are not intended to be, and shall not constitute, an offer to buy or sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities, or a solicitation of any vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of 180 Degree Capital and Mount Logan, may contain statements of a forward-looking nature relating to future events within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “would,” “forecasts,” “seeks,” “future,” “proposes,” “target,” “goal,” “objective,” “outlook” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions). Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact and reflect Mount Logan’s and 180 Degree Capital’s current views about future events. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the benefits of the Business Combination involving Mount Logan and 180 Degree Capital, including future financial and operating results, the potential for any enhancements to the transaction framework, Mount Logan’s and 180 Degree Capital’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, the expected timing and likelihood of completion of the Business Combination, and other statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to future results of operations, projected cash flow and liquidity, business strategy, payment of dividends to shareholders of New Mount Logan, and other plans and objectives for future operations. No assurances can be given that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release will occur as projected, and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the ability to obtain the requisite Mount Logan and 180 Degree Capital shareholder approvals; the risk that Mount Logan or 180 Degree Capital may be unable to obtain governmental and regulatory approvals required for the Business Combination (and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition of conditions that could adversely affect New Mount Logan or the expected benefits of the Business Combination); the risk that an event, change or other circumstance could give rise to the termination of the Business Combination; the risk that a condition to closing of the Business Combination may not be satisfied; the risk of delays in completing the Business Combination; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully; the risk that synergies from the Business Combination may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; the risk that any announcement relating to the Business Combination could have adverse effects on the market price of Mount Logan’s common shares or 180 Degree Capital’s common shares; unexpected costs resulting from the Business Combination; the possibility that competing offers or acquisition proposals will be made; the risk of litigation related to the Business Combination; the risk that the credit ratings of New Mount Logan or its subsidiaries may be different from what the companies expect; the diversion of management time from ongoing business operations and opportunities as a result of the Business Combination; the risk of adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the announcement or completion of the Business Combination; competition, government regulation or other actions; the ability of management to execute its plans to meet its goals; risks associated with the evolving legal, regulatory and tax regimes; changes in economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions; natural and man-made disasters; civil unrest, pandemics, and conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory, trade and policy changes; and other risks inherent in Mount Logan’s and 180 Degree Capital’s businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management at the time the statements are made. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports, which 180 Degree Capital has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC and Mount Logan has filed or will file from time to time on SEDAR+.

Neither Mount Logan nor 180 Degree Capital undertakes any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any discussion of past performance is not an indication of future results. Investing in financial markets involves a substantial degree of risk. Investors must be able to withstand a total loss of their investment. The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representation or warranty is made, expressed or implied, with respect to the fairness, correctness, accuracy, reasonableness or completeness of the information and opinions. The references and link to the website www.180degreecapital.com and mountlogancapital.ca have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release. Neither 180 Degree Capital nor Mount Logan is responsible for the contents of third-party websites.