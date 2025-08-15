AI in Smart Cities Market 2025-2029 | Revenues to Grow by $110 Billion | Urbanization Pressures and the Push for Sustainability is Driving the Industry

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Smart Cities Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in smart cities market is anticipated to expand significantly, with projections indicating a growth of USD 109.94 billion from 2024 to 2029 and a CAGR of 30% for the period. This report delivers an in-depth analysis, encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, along with a detailed vendor analysis of around 25 leading entities.

The study offers a current assessment of the market landscape, highlighting prominent trends and influencers. Key market drivers include data privacy, security, ethical concerns, high implementation costs with complex ROI justification, and challenges in system integration and interoperability standards.

Urbanization pressures and the push for sustainability are key factors propelling the market. The integration of IoT ecosystems, enhanced connectivity, and increased government focus, coupled with a maturing regulatory environment, are anticipated to elevate market demand.

Conducted through a blend of primary and secondary information, the report integrates inputs from industry experts, presenting extensive market size data, segmentation, regional insights, and vendor landscapes. The analysis includes both historical and projected data.

Market Segmentation:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Deployment:

Cloud

On-premises

By Technology:

Machine learning

Computer vision

Edge AI

NLP

Others

By Application:

Traffic management

Infrastructure management

Public safety and security

Environmental monitoring

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

Europe

APAC

Middle East and Africa

South America

Report Inclusions:

Market sizing

Market forecasting

Industry analysis

A rigorous vendor analysis helps enhance client market positions with insights into leading vendors such as ABB Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., DeepMind Technologies Ltd., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Intel Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Oracle Corp., Palantir Technologies Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, StreetLight Data Inc., Ericsson, and Toshiba Corp. Additionally, the report discusses upcoming trends and challenges to aid strategic planning and identify growth opportunities.

