Toon Media Networks, Streaming Division of Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON), Posts Dramatic Growth in Q2 2025

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Kartoon Studios’ (NYSE American: TOON) Q2 2025 earnings release on August 15, 2025, this announcement provides a detailed, division-level update on the outstanding performance and growth of Toon Media Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary of Kartoon Studios, providing deeper insights beyond the broader company financial summary.

Toon Media Networks, which plays a critical role within Kartoon Studios’ broader family entertainment portfolio and future growth strategy, achieved significant audience growth during Q2 2025, driven primarily by its flagship streaming brand, Kartoon Channel!

Toon Media Networks executed on a highly effective cross-platform strategy in Q2 2025, leveraging Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST), Ad-supported Video on Demand (AVOD), and Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) platforms to deliver exceptional engagement and audience growth. This communication highlights key consumption metrics, market expansion, and achievements that position Toon Media Networks as a fast-scaling division within Kartoon Studios.





Q2 2025 Toon Media Networks Highlights:

Kartoon Channel! FAST views surged 221% year-over-year (YoY) and increased 45% sequentially versus Q1

Kartoon Studios’ original, Rainbow Rangers FAST views grew 80% YoY

Kartoon Studios’ original Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten watch time rose 47% YoY

Kartoon Channel! on Tubi watch hours climbed 50% YoY

Kartoon Channel! app user base expanded 26% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ)

Kartoon Channel SVOD subscriptions increased for the seventh consecutive month through July

Frederator Networks’ Channel Frederator YouTube revenue surged 35% QoQ

Toon Media Networks now reaches viewers in over 60 territories, delivering billions of views annually across Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Ameba, and Frederator.

Toon Media Networks in the U.S. carried on leading platform, including YouTube, YouTube Kids, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Fire, Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android TV, Android mobile, Xbox, Pluto TV, Xumo, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus, Google TV, Cox, DISH, Sling TV, Samsung, and LG smart TVs and more, delivering expansive multi-platform distribution and audience reach.





These results reflect the division’s scalable, data-driven approach to combining high quality, in-demand content with optimized audience growth, engagement, and monetization strategies across multiple digital platforms.

“Under Todd Steinman’s visionary leadership, Toon Media Networks continues to demonstrate the strength of our cross-platform monetization strategy, delivering strong, scalable growth across FAST, AVOD, and SVOD that fuels expanding revenues and global audience reach,” stated Andy Heyward, Chairman & CEO of Kartoon Studios. “This division is a key driver of strategic growth. Todd is a respected thought leader in the industry, and under his leadership, we’ve unified the global management of Kartoon Channel! within Toon Media Networks, bringing together Kartoon Channel! Worldwide, Kartoon Channel! Domestic, Ameba, and Frederator under a single, cohesive structure. I’m sure he will bring the same discipline and visionary strategies to the international markets as he has done here in the U.S. as the brand continues to gain recognition and becomes increasingly desirable. In the coming days, we plan to make several material announcements across multiple business segments. We are eager to share those developments, and are confident our investors will share our enthusiasm, as they highlight our ongoing commitment to delivering transformational value to and growth.”

Todd Steinman, President of Toon Media Networks stated:

“Toon Media Networks is scaling across major streaming platforms around the world by combining premium content with proven strategies that drive engagement and monetization. Our global footprint is becoming increasingly optimized for profitability. We are focused on sustainable, long-term success by enhancing lives and delighting audiences through thoughtful, inspiring entertainment.”

Kartoon Studios also announced that it received Amazon’s Operational Excellence Award for the performance of Kartoon Channel! on Prime Video, recognizing its strong execution and results on the platform.

About Toon Media Networks

Through its wholly owned Toon Media Networks, including Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel Worldwide, Ameba, and Frederator - Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear, AVOD, SVOD, and FAST platforms. Kartoon Channel! is the #1 rated kids’ streaming app on the Apple App Store and delivers thousands of hours of family-friendly content, including top-performing series like Pac-Man, Mother Goose Club, Talking Tom & Friends, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and educational content through Kartoon Classroom and KC En Español. Frederator operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, featuring over 2,000 creators with billions of annual views.

About Kartoon Channel!

Kartoon Studios' (NYSE American: TOON) Kartoon Channel! is a family entertainment destination that delivers 1,000s of episodes of carefully curated and safe family-friendly content. The channel features original content, including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal, as well as animated classics like PAC-MAN and the Ghostly Adventures, Super Simple Songs, and Rainbow Rangers. Kartoon Channel! also offers STEM-based content and Spanish language programming. The service is available across iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, Google TV, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global leader in children’s and family entertainment, delivering premium content and high-value intellectual property to millions of viewers worldwide. The company’s portfolio features globally recognized brands including Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, Shaq’s Garage, Rainbow Rangers, and Llama Llama. Kartoon Studios holds a controlling interest in Stan Lee Universe and operates Mainframe Studios—one of North America’s largest animation producers—with more than 22,000 minutes of award-winning programming delivered.

Through its Toon Media Networks division, including Kartoon Channel!, Kartoon Channel Worldwide, Ameba, and Frederator Network, Kartoon Studios reaches audiences across linear television, AVOD, SVOD, FAST channels, and top streaming platforms. Kartoon Channel! is consistently rated the #1 kids’ streaming app on the Apple App Store. With a growing global distribution footprint, and a robust content pipeline, Kartoon Studios is positioned for sustained growth and long-term shareholder value.

