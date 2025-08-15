Fly E-Bike Expands to Boston with New Store Opening

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fly-E Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: FLYE) (“Fly-E” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle company engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, and electric scooters, today announced the grand opening of its newest retail location in Boston, Massachusetts. The new store, now fully operational, marks the Company’s continued expansion in the Northeastern United States and underscores its mission to make safe, reliable, and eco-friendly transportation accessible to more communities.

The Boston store offers Fly E-Bike’s full lineup of electric bikes, e-scooters, and accessories, with on-site services. Designed to meet the needs of both commuters and delivery professionals, Fly E-Bike’s products combine technology with practical, user-friendly design for urban mobility.

Mr. Zhou (Andy) Ou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fly-E, remarked, “Boston is an ideal city for electric two-wheelers, with its vibrant neighborhoods, busy streets, and growing demand for sustainable transportation. By bringing Fly E-Bike to Boston, we are not only providing residents with a safer, greener, and more efficient way to travel, but also taking another important step in our long-term expansion strategy across key U.S. markets.”

The new store is part of Fly E-Bike’s growing retail network, which now spans more than 40 locations across North America, including New York, New Jersey, and other major metropolitan areas. The Company remains focused on expanding into key markets with strong potential for electric mobility adoption.

Boston Store Details:

Address: 41 West Street, Suite 100, Boston, MA 02111

Business Hours: 10:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Phone Number: (929) 682-4315

About Fly-E Group, Inc.

Fly-E Group, Inc. is an electric vehicle company that is principally engaged in designing, installing, selling, and renting smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes and electric under the brand "Fly E-Bike." The Company's commitment is to encourage people to incorporate eco-friendly transportation into their active lifestyles, ultimately contributing towards building a more environmentally friendly future. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://investors.flyebike.com.

