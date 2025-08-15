Loyalty Management Market Surges to $20.36 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Comarch (Poland), Epsilon (US)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Loyalty Management Market is estimated at USD 12.89 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 20.36 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.6%.

The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) enables proactive service delivery and hyper-personalization across various industries, making it one of the most transformative drivers of the loyalty management market. By deploying connected sensors and data analytics platforms, businesses can gain real-time insights into customer behavior, product usage, and potential issues. AI algorithms process this data to anticipate customer needs, predict service requirements, and identify opportunities for tailored experiences, ensuring proactive engagement, minimizing dissatisfaction, and preventing service disruptions. This strategy significantly lowers operational costs associated with reactive support, extends customer relationships, and greatly improves overall satisfaction and advocacy. Businesses across diverse sectors, including retail, healthcare, and BFSI, are investing in sophisticated loyalty management systems to modernize their customer engagement strategies while reducing friction points and maximizing perceived value.

North America is expected to hold the second-largest market share during the forecast period.

North America’s Loyalty Management Market, led by the U.S. and Canada, features major players like Epsilon and Oracle, which serve large-scale industries such as retail, BFSI, and hospitality. This market benefits from high consumer spending power and a preference for experiential rewards, including exclusive events or travel perks, especially in the luxury sector. Advanced technologies, such as AI and machine learning, are widely adopted, enabling hyper-personalization; American Express, for instance, utilizes predictive analytics to tailor offers. However, saturation in certain sectors and high implementation costs for smaller businesses can hinder growth. Moreover, stringent data privacy laws like CCPA necessitate robust compliance, compelling vendors to prioritize security.

Subscription-based loyalty programs segment is expected to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Subscription-based loyalty programs require customers to pay a recurring fee, either monthly or annually, in exchange for exclusive benefits, such as free shipping, special discounts, early access to products, or members-only experiences. The defining feature is the upfront commitment, which establishes a deeper psychological and financial connection between the customer and the brand. Subscription-based programs serve a purpose beyond transactional rewards; they aim to cultivate premium relationships and enhance customer lifetime value by providing ongoing, differentiated value propositions. The explosive growth of this segment is fueled by shifting consumer expectations and the proven success of models like Amazon Prime, which have set new standards for loyalty and engagement. Customers in subscription programs are 60% more likely to increase their spending with the brand, while businesses enjoy predictable revenue streams and improved retention rates. As digital commerce evolves, more brands are embracing this model to differentiate themselves in crowded markets, utilizing AI and personalization to continuously refine their offerings.

Platform-based loyalty management solutions are expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

Platform-based loyalty management solutions are integrated systems designed to oversee the entire lifecycle of a loyalty program. These platforms typically include ready-to-use modules for customer enrollment, reward catalogs, points tracking, campaign execution, and performance analytics. They provide businesses—particularly those with limited technical resources—with an easily deployable, centralized tool to manage loyalty programs across both digital and offline channels. These systems are widely adopted in sectors such as retail, hospitality, BFSI, and travel, where customer engagement and retention are strategic priorities. Key drivers of their growth include the growing need for automation, real-time customer interaction, and integrated data insights. Many platform-based solutions now incorporate AI for behavior prediction and personalization, which further enhances their appeal. Businesses prefer these platforms for their reliability, user-friendliness, and capacity to deliver measurable improvements in customer loyalty and brand affinity.

The Loyalty Management Market offers significant opportunities due to the growing need for customer retention, personalized engagement, and data-driven marketing. With the rise of digital-first strategies and omnichannel commerce, businesses are utilizing loyalty solutions to enhance customer experiences and encourage repeat purchases. By employing technologies like AI, machine learning, APIs, blockchain, and real-time analytics, companies can provide personalized rewards, anticipate customer behavior, and automate loyalty program management.

Recent Developments in Loyalty Management Market

In May 2025, Capillary Technologies acquired Kognitiv, a specialist in omnichannel loyalty solutions. This strategic move significantly expands Capillary's global footprint, especially in North America, and enhances its ability to provide data-driven personalization for a broader range of enterprise brands..

In June 2024, Merkle expanded its partnership with Braze, becoming a global strategic partner in the Braze Alloys Partner Program. This collaboration aims to deliver digital messaging innovation for leading brands, leveraging Merkle's expertise in integrating and customizing the Braze platform, as evidenced by their work with UScellular to enhance customer segmentation, personalization, and loyalty.

In March 2024, Epsilon launched the next generation of its retail media platform. Epsilon Retail Media utilized AI and a person-first identity in the ad server, unlocking opportunities to drive better outcomes with shoppers on retailers’ properties, across the open web, or in tandem.

In August 2023, the growth-focused private equity firm Cohere Capital acquired ICF Next’s commercial marketing group and established it as Phaedon, a standalone technology-enabled marketing and communications company.

In May 2023, Bond Brand Loyalty announced a strategic investment from Colorado-based private equity firm Mountaingate Capital. This announcement followed a substantial period of growth for Bond and reflected the potential for further expansion in both reach and offerings to better serve clients.

