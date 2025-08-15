AI in Breast Imaging: Market Trends, Investment Opportunities and Competition Analysis 2025-2029

Dublin, Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Breast Imaging Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AI in breast imaging market is poised for substantial expansion, with projections indicating an increase of USD 897 million from 2024 to 2029, achieving a swift compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% throughout the forecast period. This comprehensive report provides an exhaustive analysis of market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 key industry vendors.

Current market dynamics are characterized by the pressing need for early detection of breast cancer, driven by a rising global incidence, coupled with the demand to optimize radiologist workloads amid significant staff shortages. Technological advancements continue to propel the market environment further, marking a pivotal growth opportunity during this period.

This study identifies the shift from standalone algorithms to integrated AI platforms and ecosystems as a key factor fueling the AI in breast imaging market's growth. The progression from detection to AI-powered predictive risk modeling, along with the advent of multimodal AI and integration with non-imaging data, is expected to create robust demand in the market.

The analysis comprises a robust synthesis of primary and secondary data, including insights from key industry stakeholders. It encapsulates comprehensive market size data, segments by region, and a thorough vendor landscape review, alongside an analysis of key companies. The report also includes historical context and forecast data, offering a panoramic view of market trends.

Market Segmentation:

By Application:

Screening

Diagnostics

Risk assessment

Others

By Technology:

Machine learning

Computer-aided detection

Deep learning

Natural language processing

By End-user:

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic imaging centers

Breast care and specialty clinics

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Areas Covered in the Report:

AI In Breast Imaging Market sizing

AI In Breast Imaging Market forecast

AI In Breast Imaging Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis aims to enhance clients' market positions by providing an in-depth evaluation of prominent vendors, including AURORA HEALTHCARE US Corp., brayZ AG, Canon Medical Systems Corp., and more. The report examines upcoming trends and challenges, enabling companies to strategize effectively and capitalize on imminent growth opportunities.

