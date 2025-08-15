Sustain SoCal to Host 10th Annual Water Solutions Event on August 26

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sustain Southern California (“Sustain SoCal”) , today announces it will host the 10th Annual Water Solutions event (“WS10") on Tuesday, August 26, 2025 which will be held in person at UCI Beall Applied Innovation, 5270 California Ave. Irvine, CA 92617.

Sustain SoCal continues to contribute to pragmatic, sustainable solution development around water. The organization emphasises the need for collaboration towards sufficient and affordable supplies of this precious resource in Southern California and beyond. The Water Solutions 10 event is the region’s premier exposition that delves deeply into critical real-world strategies and examines policies and technological advancements in reuse, recycling, distribution, anti-contamination efforts including innovations in PFAS mitigation, stormwater capture, hydrogen power and desalination.

Sessions will also highlight investment ideas, policy analysis, and big data trends in Southern California and the surrounding regions.

Drawing on decades of operational and policy experience, distinguished guest speakers will outline and examine the design and implementation of creative and pragmatic solutions to meet the critical needs of a sufficient and affordable water supply in the region in a manner that’s consistent with the principles of sustainable economic development.

Notable speakers in the previous edition included Adrian Hightower, Sustainability and Resilience Manager at the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California; and Dennis Calvert, President and CEO of Biolargo, Inc., a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider.

During the information-packed sessions, attendees will interact directly with invited speakers and other industry professionals. This format is designed to build a deeper understanding of the ground reality, resolve technical and policy queries, educate attendees about cutting-edge best practices, and discern the nuances of the prevailing business-policy-regulatory landscape that is in place today.

While networking with fellow professionals, attendees can expand their industry collaborations and build lasting partnerships in a relaxed, intimate, and professional environment.

Scott Kitcher , President, and CEO of Sustain SoCal, said, “We are very proud to present the 10th edition of the Water Solutions event. While hosting several distinguished thought leaders over the past editions, this forum has become essential in strategizing the region’s water resources for a more sustainable California. WS10 will spotlight the latest innovations and strategic planning tools around preserving and enhancing existing resources. At Sustain SoCal’s Water Solutions 5 event, we partnered with the California Data Collaborative. With a nod to that event, Water Solution 10 will explore today’s solution portfolio with added emphasis on data and AI applications. Cybersecurity will also be a major point of focus as multiple Chief Innovation Security Officers (CISO) are set to speak and be in attendance. With this upcoming event, Sustain SoCal continues to spread awareness and foster collaborative efforts among academic, industry, and government entities. We encourage all students, budding entrepreneurs, policy specialists, and seasoned professionals to attend.”

For more information and registration details, visit:

https://sustainsocal.org/event/water-solutions-10/

About Sustain SoCal:

Sustain SoCal, a non-profit organization, accelerates sustainability and economic growth through innovation, collaboration, and education in Southern California. The organization has a ten-year history in exploring and implementing pragmatic, real-world solutions to the challenges created by growth, change and inefficiency. It conducts conferences, workshops and networking events that lead to initiatives that positively impact our region’s economic progress and sustainability. For more information, please visit www.sustainsocal.org .